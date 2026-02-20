Atakama Browser Security Platform: MSP-focused browser security platform with DNS filtering & DLP. built by Atakama. Core capabilities include SaaS application discovery and inventory reporting, Browsing behavior analytics and monitoring dashboards, Anti-phishing, anti-malware, and DNS content/category filtering..

DefensX Enterprise Browser: Converts any browser into a secure enterprise workspace with DLP and zero trust. built by DefensX. Core capabilities include Enterprise browser isolation, Web Data Loss Prevention (DLP), Identity theft and phishing protection..

Both serve the Secure Enterprise Browsers market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.