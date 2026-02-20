Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Atakama Browser Security Platform is a commercial secure enterprise browsers tool by Atakama. DefensX Enterprise Browser is a commercial secure enterprise browsers tool by DefensX. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best secure enterprise browsers fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Atakama Browser Security Platform
MSPs managing browsers across dozens of customer environments will find real value in Atakama Browser Security Platform's multi-tenant architecture and RMM integration, which means policy enforcement and threat response happen without pulling clients out of their existing tools. The platform covers the full NIST Identify and Protect functions, from asset discovery through data exfiltration prevention, and its DNS filtering plus DLP features address the gap most browsers leave open when users bypass authentication or copy sensitive data to personal accounts. Skip this if you need endpoint detection and response beyond the browser layer; Atakama is purpose-built for web threats and user behavior, not lateral movement or post-compromise investigation.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in phishing and SaaS credential theft will get real value from DefensX Enterprise Browser because it catches attacks at the browser layer where most bypasses happen. The tool covers four critical NIST areas (identity management, data security, platform security, continuous monitoring) and deploys as a cloud service that doesn't require agents or VDI replacement. Skip this if your organization needs native endpoint detection or incident response; DefensX is prevention-focused and leans on human risk dashboards rather than forensics.
MSP-focused browser security platform with DNS filtering & DLP.
Converts any browser into a secure enterprise workspace with DLP and zero trust.
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Common questions about comparing Atakama Browser Security Platform vs DefensX Enterprise Browser for your secure enterprise browsers needs.
Atakama Browser Security Platform: MSP-focused browser security platform with DNS filtering & DLP. built by Atakama. Core capabilities include SaaS application discovery and inventory reporting, Browsing behavior analytics and monitoring dashboards, Anti-phishing, anti-malware, and DNS content/category filtering..
DefensX Enterprise Browser: Converts any browser into a secure enterprise workspace with DLP and zero trust. built by DefensX. Core capabilities include Enterprise browser isolation, Web Data Loss Prevention (DLP), Identity theft and phishing protection..
Both serve the Secure Enterprise Browsers market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Atakama Browser Security Platform differentiates with SaaS application discovery and inventory reporting, Browsing behavior analytics and monitoring dashboards, Anti-phishing, anti-malware, and DNS content/category filtering. DefensX Enterprise Browser differentiates with Enterprise browser isolation, Web Data Loss Prevention (DLP), Identity theft and phishing protection.
Atakama Browser Security Platform is developed by Atakama. DefensX Enterprise Browser is developed by DefensX. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Atakama Browser Security Platform integrates with RMM (Remote Monitoring and Management), Microsoft Intune, Group Policy Object (GPO), PSA (Professional Services Automation) platforms. DefensX Enterprise Browser integrates with Chrome, Firefox, Microsoft Edge, Safari, Brave and 1 more. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Atakama Browser Security Platform and DefensX Enterprise Browser serve similar Secure Enterprise Browsers use cases: both are Secure Enterprise Browsers tools, both cover Browser Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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