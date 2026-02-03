Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Astrix IAM ITDR is a commercial non-human identity tool by Astrix Security. Obsidian ITDR is a commercial identity threat detection and response tool by Obsidian Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best non-human identity fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in unmanaged AI agent and service account sprawl should start with Astrix IAM ITDR, which actually inventories and enforces policy on non-human identities instead of pretending they don't exist. The platform covers the full lifecycle from discovery through decommissioning, with continuous monitoring that catches excessive privileges and anomalous behavior that static CIEM tools miss. Skip this if your organization has fewer than 20 service accounts or treats AI agent security as a future problem; Astrix solves today's crisis of visibility and control in environments where humans aren't the only identity holders.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in identity attack noise will find real signal in Obsidian ITDR, which detects credential compromise and human impersonation attacks that traditional SIEM rules miss because they're built from actual incident response work. The platform covers NIST DE.CM and DE.AE strongly,continuous monitoring of both human and non-human identities with ML-powered anomaly detection,then maps findings to tailored remediation steps rather than leaving you to figure out response alone. Skip this if your organization runs primarily on-premises directory services or needs deep Entra ID conditional access orchestration; Obsidian's strength is in detecting what happened, not preventing what's about to.
IAM ITDR platform for AI agents and non-human identities
SaaS ITDR platform for detecting & responding to identity threats.
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Common questions about comparing Astrix IAM ITDR vs Obsidian ITDR for your non-human identity needs.
Astrix IAM ITDR: IAM ITDR platform for AI agents and non-human identities. built by Astrix Security. Core capabilities include Real-time inventory of AI agents, MCP servers, and NHIs, Detection of excessive privileges and vulnerable configurations, Abnormal activity monitoring for NHIs..
Obsidian ITDR: SaaS ITDR platform for detecting & responding to identity threats. built by Obsidian Security. Core capabilities include Out-of-the-box detection rules mapped to MITRE ATT&CK framework, ML-based threat detection informed by incident response engagements, Customizable detection rules with automated backtesting..
Both serve the Non-Human Identity market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Astrix IAM ITDR differentiates with Real-time inventory of AI agents, MCP servers, and NHIs, Detection of excessive privileges and vulnerable configurations, Abnormal activity monitoring for NHIs. Obsidian ITDR differentiates with Out-of-the-box detection rules mapped to MITRE ATT&CK framework, ML-based threat detection informed by incident response engagements, Customizable detection rules with automated backtesting.
Astrix IAM ITDR is developed by Astrix Security. Obsidian ITDR is developed by Obsidian Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Astrix IAM ITDR integrates with AWS, Azure, GCP, Google Workspace, Microsoft 365 and 11 more. Obsidian ITDR integrates with Google (Google Workspace), Microsoft 365 (O365), Okta, SIEM platforms, SOAR platforms. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Astrix IAM ITDR and Obsidian ITDR serve similar Non-Human Identity use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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