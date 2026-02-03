Astrix IAM ITDR: IAM ITDR platform for AI agents and non-human identities. built by Astrix Security. Core capabilities include Real-time inventory of AI agents, MCP servers, and NHIs, Detection of excessive privileges and vulnerable configurations, Abnormal activity monitoring for NHIs..

Obsidian ITDR: SaaS ITDR platform for detecting & responding to identity threats. built by Obsidian Security. Core capabilities include Out-of-the-box detection rules mapped to MITRE ATT&CK framework, ML-based threat detection informed by incident response engagements, Customizable detection rules with automated backtesting..

Both serve the Non-Human Identity market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.