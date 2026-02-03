Astrix Agentic AI Security: Secures AI agents, MCP servers, and non-human identities with discovery & ITDR. built by Astrix Security. Core capabilities include Real-time inventory of AI agents, MCP servers, and NHIs, Risk assessment and business usage context, Detection of excessive privileges and vulnerable configurations..

Sesame IT Jizô AI: AI-based detection of steganography techniques used in cyberattacks. built by Sesame IT (Jizô AI). Core capabilities include Detection of image-based steganography (LSB, JPEG DCT, PNG chunk manipulation), Detection of video-based steganography (e.g., H.264 compressed streams), Detection of audio-based steganography (amplitude/frequency signal analysis)..

Both serve the AI Threat Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.