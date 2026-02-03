Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Astrix Agentic AI Security is a commercial ai threat detection tool by Astrix Security. Sesame IT Jizô AI is a commercial ai threat detection tool by Sesame IT (Jizô AI). Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best ai threat detection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Enterprise and mid-market teams deploying AI agents across cloud platforms need Astrix Agentic AI Security to inventory and control non-human identities before they become a backdoor; most security stacks treat agents as black boxes, leaving privilege creep and misconfigurations invisible. The platform's real-time discovery of AI agents and MCP servers paired with just-in-time access controls directly addresses the ID.AM and PR.AA gaps in traditional identity programs. Skip this if your organization hasn't yet operationalized AI agents at scale or if you need a single vendor covering both human and non-human identity alongside broader IAM functions; Astrix is purpose-built for agentic risk and won't replace your core identity platform.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams investigating data exfiltration through non-obvious channels will find real value in Sesame IT Jizô AI, which detects steganography across images, video, audio, documents, and network protocols where traditional DLP tools go blind. The tool maps directly to NIST DE.CM and DE.AE, meaning it closes the gap between anomaly detection and actual incident characterization when covert channels are in play. Skip this if your threat model assumes attackers will use standard encryption or obvious exfiltration methods; Jizô AI is purpose-built for the subset of breaches that hide data in plain sight.
Secures AI agents, MCP servers, and non-human identities with discovery & ITDR
AI-based detection of steganography techniques used in cyberattacks.
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Common questions about comparing Astrix Agentic AI Security vs Sesame IT Jizô AI for your ai threat detection needs.
Astrix Agentic AI Security: Secures AI agents, MCP servers, and non-human identities with discovery & ITDR. built by Astrix Security. Core capabilities include Real-time inventory of AI agents, MCP servers, and NHIs, Risk assessment and business usage context, Detection of excessive privileges and vulnerable configurations..
Sesame IT Jizô AI: AI-based detection of steganography techniques used in cyberattacks. built by Sesame IT (Jizô AI). Core capabilities include Detection of image-based steganography (LSB, JPEG DCT, PNG chunk manipulation), Detection of video-based steganography (e.g., H.264 compressed streams), Detection of audio-based steganography (amplitude/frequency signal analysis)..
Both serve the AI Threat Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Astrix Agentic AI Security differentiates with Real-time inventory of AI agents, MCP servers, and NHIs, Risk assessment and business usage context, Detection of excessive privileges and vulnerable configurations. Sesame IT Jizô AI differentiates with Detection of image-based steganography (LSB, JPEG DCT, PNG chunk manipulation), Detection of video-based steganography (e.g., H.264 compressed streams), Detection of audio-based steganography (amplitude/frequency signal analysis).
Astrix Agentic AI Security is developed by Astrix Security. Sesame IT Jizô AI is developed by Sesame IT (Jizô AI). Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Astrix Agentic AI Security and Sesame IT Jizô AI serve similar AI Threat Detection use cases: both are AI Threat Detection tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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