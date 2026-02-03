Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Astrix Agentic AI Security is a commercial ai threat detection tool by Astrix Security. QuilrAI is a commercial ai threat detection tool by Quilr. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best ai threat detection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Enterprise and mid-market teams deploying AI agents across cloud platforms need Astrix Agentic AI Security to inventory and control non-human identities before they become a backdoor; most security stacks treat agents as black boxes, leaving privilege creep and misconfigurations invisible. The platform's real-time discovery of AI agents and MCP servers paired with just-in-time access controls directly addresses the ID.AM and PR.AA gaps in traditional identity programs. Skip this if your organization hasn't yet operationalized AI agents at scale or if you need a single vendor covering both human and non-human identity alongside broader IAM functions; Astrix is purpose-built for agentic risk and won't replace your core identity platform.
Security teams protecting AI agents and LLM-integrated applications need QuilrAI because it's built to detect and block malicious interactions at the point where traditional security tooling goes blind. The tool maps to three NIST CSF 2.0 functions (Data Security, Continuous Monitoring, and Awareness), with particular strength in autonomous decision-making oversight that human-first tools simply don't address. Skip this if your organization runs primarily legacy applications without agentic systems; QuilrAI solves a category problem that doesn't exist in your environment yet.
Secures AI agents, MCP servers, and non-human identities with discovery & ITDR
QuilrAI is an autonomous decision engine that protects every agentic and human interaction
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Common questions about comparing Astrix Agentic AI Security vs QuilrAI for your ai threat detection needs.
Astrix Agentic AI Security: Secures AI agents, MCP servers, and non-human identities with discovery & ITDR. built by Astrix Security. Core capabilities include Real-time inventory of AI agents, MCP servers, and NHIs, Risk assessment and business usage context, Detection of excessive privileges and vulnerable configurations..
QuilrAI: QuilrAI is an autonomous decision engine that protects every agentic and human interaction. built by Quilr..
Both serve the AI Threat Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Astrix Agentic AI Security is developed by Astrix Security. QuilrAI is developed by Quilr. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Astrix Agentic AI Security and QuilrAI serve similar AI Threat Detection use cases: both are AI Threat Detection tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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