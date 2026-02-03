Astrix Agentic AI Security: Secures AI agents, MCP servers, and non-human identities with discovery & ITDR. built by Astrix Security. Core capabilities include Real-time inventory of AI agents, MCP servers, and NHIs, Risk assessment and business usage context, Detection of excessive privileges and vulnerable configurations..

HiddenLayer AI Detection & Response: Real-time detection & response for agentic and generative AI applications. built by HiddenLayer. Core capabilities include Prompt injection detection and prevention, PII leakage detection and blocking, Model tampering detection..

Both serve the AI Threat Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.