Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Astrix Agentic AI Security is a commercial ai threat detection tool by Astrix Security. HiddenLayer AI Detection & Response is a commercial ai threat detection tool by HiddenLayer. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best ai threat detection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Enterprise and mid-market teams deploying AI agents across cloud platforms need Astrix Agentic AI Security to inventory and control non-human identities before they become a backdoor; most security stacks treat agents as black boxes, leaving privilege creep and misconfigurations invisible. The platform's real-time discovery of AI agents and MCP servers paired with just-in-time access controls directly addresses the ID.AM and PR.AA gaps in traditional identity programs. Skip this if your organization hasn't yet operationalized AI agents at scale or if you need a single vendor covering both human and non-human identity alongside broader IAM functions; Astrix is purpose-built for agentic risk and won't replace your core identity platform.
HiddenLayer AI Detection & Response
Mid-market and enterprise security teams deploying multiple LLM vendors need HiddenLayer AI Detection & Response because it's the only tool that catches prompt injection and model tampering in real time across OpenAI, Anthropic, Azure, and other major platforms simultaneously. The vendor maps findings directly to MITRE ATLAS and OWASP LLM Top 10, which means your threat intelligence and incident response workflows actually connect to AI-specific attack patterns instead of forcing analogs from traditional AppSec. Skip this if your organization treats generative AI as an experimentation layer rather than a production dependency; the real value emerges only when you're managing autonomous agents or running LLMs at scale.
Secures AI agents, MCP servers, and non-human identities with discovery & ITDR
Real-time detection & response for agentic and generative AI applications
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Common questions about comparing Astrix Agentic AI Security vs HiddenLayer AI Detection & Response for your ai threat detection needs.
Astrix Agentic AI Security: Secures AI agents, MCP servers, and non-human identities with discovery & ITDR. built by Astrix Security. Core capabilities include Real-time inventory of AI agents, MCP servers, and NHIs, Risk assessment and business usage context, Detection of excessive privileges and vulnerable configurations..
HiddenLayer AI Detection & Response: Real-time detection & response for agentic and generative AI applications. built by HiddenLayer. Core capabilities include Prompt injection detection and prevention, PII leakage detection and blocking, Model tampering detection..
Both serve the AI Threat Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Astrix Agentic AI Security differentiates with Real-time inventory of AI agents, MCP servers, and NHIs, Risk assessment and business usage context, Detection of excessive privileges and vulnerable configurations. HiddenLayer AI Detection & Response differentiates with Prompt injection detection and prevention, PII leakage detection and blocking, Model tampering detection.
Astrix Agentic AI Security is developed by Astrix Security. HiddenLayer AI Detection & Response is developed by HiddenLayer. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Astrix Agentic AI Security integrates with AWS, OpenAI, NetSuite, GitHub, Snowflake and 11 more. HiddenLayer AI Detection & Response integrates with OpenAI, Anthropic, Azure, GCP, Meta and 2 more. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Astrix Agentic AI Security and HiddenLayer AI Detection & Response serve similar AI Threat Detection use cases: both are AI Threat Detection tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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