Astrix Agentic AI Security: Secures AI agents, MCP servers, and non-human identities with discovery & ITDR. built by Astrix Security. Core capabilities include Real-time inventory of AI agents, MCP servers, and NHIs, Risk assessment and business usage context, Detection of excessive privileges and vulnerable configurations..

Dream AI Cyber Factory: National-scale AI cybersecurity platform for infrastructure protection. built by Dream Security. Core capabilities include Autonomous continuous monitoring and real-time response to cyber threats, Network scanning and asset mapping via Discovery App, Cyber Language Model (CLM) for asset classification by role, exposure, and impact..

Both serve the AI Threat Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.