Astrix Agentic AI Security is a commercial ai threat detection tool by Astrix Security. Continuous Red Teaming is a commercial ai threat detection tool by Giskard. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best ai threat detection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Enterprise and mid-market teams deploying AI agents across cloud platforms need Astrix Agentic AI Security to inventory and control non-human identities before they become a backdoor; most security stacks treat agents as black boxes, leaving privilege creep and misconfigurations invisible. The platform's real-time discovery of AI agents and MCP servers paired with just-in-time access controls directly addresses the ID.AM and PR.AA gaps in traditional identity programs. Skip this if your organization hasn't yet operationalized AI agents at scale or if you need a single vendor covering both human and non-human identity alongside broader IAM functions; Astrix is purpose-built for agentic risk and won't replace your core identity platform.
Teams deploying LLM agents into production need continuous adversarial testing before vulnerabilities reach users, and Continuous Red Teaming automates that attack generation using your own business context instead of generic payloads. The platform maps to NIST ID.RA and DE.AE, meaning it handles both the upfront risk assessment of LLM behaviors and the ongoing detection of hallucinations and prompt injection attempts post-deployment. Skip this if your organization isn't actively building or operating LLM applications yet; Giskard is built for teams already committed to putting these models in front of customers.
Secures AI agents, MCP servers, and non-human identities with discovery & ITDR
Continuous red teaming platform for testing and securing LLM agents
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Common questions about comparing Astrix Agentic AI Security vs Continuous Red Teaming for your ai threat detection needs.
Astrix Agentic AI Security: Secures AI agents, MCP servers, and non-human identities with discovery & ITDR. built by Astrix Security. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Real-time inventory of AI agents, MCP servers, and NHIs, Risk assessment and business usage context, Detection of excessive privileges and vulnerable configurations..
Continuous Red Teaming: Continuous red teaming platform for testing and securing LLM agents. built by Giskard. headquartered in France. Core capabilities include Dynamic multi-turn attack generation using AI red teamer, Context-aware attacks using internal business data, Black-box testing via API endpoint access..
Both serve the AI Threat Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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