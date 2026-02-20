Astra Website Scanner: Dynamic web app & API vulnerability scanner with free and paid tiers. built by Astra Security. Core capabilities include Free basic malware and SEO spam detection, Authenticated scanning behind login walls, API and subdomain scanning..

MindFort: AI-powered platform for continuous automated penetration testing of web apps. built by MindFort. Core capabilities include AI agent-based penetration testing, Interactive chat interface for live security testing collaboration, Long-running automated security task execution..

Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.