Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Astra Website Scanner is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by Astra Security. MindFort is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by MindFort. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best dynamic application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Startup and SMB security teams with limited scanning budgets should start with Astra Website Scanner; the free tier covers malware and SEO spam detection while the paid plans unlock authenticated scanning and API testing without enterprise pricing. The 9,300+ vulnerability test cases and CI/CD integrations mean you can catch real issues before deployment, and continuous automated rescans verify that fixes actually stick. Skip this if you need SAST or infrastructure scanning; Astra is application-surface focused and won't tell you what's wrong with your cloud configuration.
SMBs and mid-market teams without dedicated penetration testing resources should use MindFort to catch exploitable vulnerabilities before attackers do, trading manual pen test cycles for AI agents that run continuously alongside deployments. The platform's zero false positive validation through actual exploitation eliminates alert fatigue and gives security teams proof they can show to developers and executives. Skip this if your organization already maintains a standing pen testing contract or prefers human-led assessments; MindFort is built for teams that want automated, repeatable security testing, not a replacement for periodic third-party audits.
Dynamic web app & API vulnerability scanner with free and paid tiers.
AI-powered platform for continuous automated penetration testing of web apps
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Common questions about comparing Astra Website Scanner vs MindFort for your dynamic application security testing needs.
Astra Website Scanner: Dynamic web app & API vulnerability scanner with free and paid tiers. built by Astra Security. Core capabilities include Free basic malware and SEO spam detection, Authenticated scanning behind login walls, API and subdomain scanning..
MindFort: AI-powered platform for continuous automated penetration testing of web apps. built by MindFort. Core capabilities include AI agent-based penetration testing, Interactive chat interface for live security testing collaboration, Long-running automated security task execution..
Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Astra Website Scanner differentiates with Free basic malware and SEO spam detection, Authenticated scanning behind login walls, API and subdomain scanning. MindFort differentiates with AI agent-based penetration testing, Interactive chat interface for live security testing collaboration, Long-running automated security task execution.
Astra Website Scanner is developed by Astra Security. MindFort is developed by MindFort. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Astra Website Scanner and MindFort serve similar Dynamic Application Security Testing use cases: both are Dynamic Application Security Testing tools, both cover DAST, Continuous Testing. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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