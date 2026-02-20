Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Astra Website Scanner is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by Astra Security. Mayhem Code Security is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by Mayhem Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best dynamic application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Startup and SMB security teams with limited scanning budgets should start with Astra Website Scanner; the free tier covers malware and SEO spam detection while the paid plans unlock authenticated scanning and API testing without enterprise pricing. The 9,300+ vulnerability test cases and CI/CD integrations mean you can catch real issues before deployment, and continuous automated rescans verify that fixes actually stick. Skip this if you need SAST or infrastructure scanning; Astra is application-surface focused and won't tell you what's wrong with your cloud configuration.
Development teams shipping code weekly will find Mayhem Code Security's value in its ability to run thousands of autonomous fuzzing tests per minute without requiring source code recompilation, catching logic flaws that static analysis misses. The platform's AI-driven test selection and continuous background testing mean you're finding defects at scale without slowing CI/CD pipelines. Skip this if you need runtime application monitoring or vulnerability management across your entire infrastructure; Mayhem is narrowly focused on pre-production code testing.
Dynamic web app & API vulnerability scanner with free and paid tiers.
AI-driven automated security testing using fuzzing and symbolic execution
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Astra Website Scanner vs Mayhem Code Security for your dynamic application security testing needs.
Astra Website Scanner: Dynamic web app & API vulnerability scanner with free and paid tiers. built by Astra Security. Core capabilities include Free basic malware and SEO spam detection, Authenticated scanning behind login walls, API and subdomain scanning..
Mayhem Code Security: AI-driven automated security testing using fuzzing and symbolic execution. built by Mayhem Security. Core capabilities include AI-driven behavioral analysis for test selection, Automated fuzz testing and symbolic execution, Docker image consumption without recompilation..
Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Astra Website Scanner differentiates with Free basic malware and SEO spam detection, Authenticated scanning behind login walls, API and subdomain scanning. Mayhem Code Security differentiates with AI-driven behavioral analysis for test selection, Automated fuzz testing and symbolic execution, Docker image consumption without recompilation.
Astra Website Scanner is developed by Astra Security. Mayhem Code Security is developed by Mayhem Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Astra Website Scanner and Mayhem Code Security serve similar Dynamic Application Security Testing use cases: both are Dynamic Application Security Testing tools, both cover DAST, Continuous Testing. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox