Astra Website Scanner: Dynamic web app & API vulnerability scanner with free and paid tiers. built by Astra Security. Core capabilities include Free basic malware and SEO spam detection, Authenticated scanning behind login walls, API and subdomain scanning..

Mayhem Code Security: AI-driven automated security testing using fuzzing and symbolic execution. built by Mayhem Security. Core capabilities include AI-driven behavioral analysis for test selection, Automated fuzz testing and symbolic execution, Docker image consumption without recompilation..

Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.