Astra Security DAST Scanner: DAST scanner for web apps & APIs with CI/CD integration & 15k+ test cases. built by Astra Security. Core capabilities include 15,000+ test cases covering OWASP Top 10, ASVS, NIST, SANS, and CVEs, Authenticated scanning with TOTP-based MFA, static OTPs, and manual auth headers, Secret scanning for exposed API keys, tokens, and credentials with custom rules..

VulnSign Dynamic Application Security Testing: DAST tool for scanning web apps, microservices, and APIs for vulnerabilities. built by VulnSign. Core capabilities include OWASP Top 10 vulnerability testing, Advanced website crawling for script-heavy sites, Authentication configuration for password and MFA-protected areas..

Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.