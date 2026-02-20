Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Astra Security DAST Scanner is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by Astra Security. Tenable Web App Scanning is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by Tenable. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best dynamic application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Startup and mid-market teams shipping web apps and APIs fast will get the most from Astra Security DAST Scanner because it cuts noise without sacrificing coverage; 15,000 test cases mapped to OWASP Top 10, ASVS, NIST, and SANS, plus expert vetting of findings means fewer hours spent validating false positives. Native CI/CD hooks into GitHub Actions, GitLab, and Jenkins let you scan post-deployment without slowing release cycles, and authenticated scanning with TOTP and MFA support catches logic flaws agentless tools miss. Where it falls short: the NIST CSF 2.0 profile shows strong Risk Assessment but thinner Recover coverage, so this is detection-focused; teams needing integrated remediation tracking and incident response automation should look elsewhere.
Development and security teams shipping APIs and single-page applications need fast feedback loops, and Tenable Web App Scanning delivers results in two minutes or less with CI/CD integration built in. The tool covers OWASP Top 10 vectors including XSS and SQL injection across both web apps and APIs, plus third-party component scanning that catches what developers often miss. Skip this if you need deep API fuzzing or runtime protection; Tenable is a scanner, not a WAF, and prioritizes finding known issues over behavioral anomaly detection.
DAST scanner for web apps & APIs with CI/CD integration & 15k+ test cases.
DAST solution for web apps and APIs with automated scanning capabilities
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Common questions about comparing Astra Security DAST Scanner vs Tenable Web App Scanning for your dynamic application security testing needs.
Astra Security DAST Scanner: DAST scanner for web apps & APIs with CI/CD integration & 15k+ test cases. built by Astra Security. Core capabilities include 15,000+ test cases covering OWASP Top 10, ASVS, NIST, SANS, and CVEs, Authenticated scanning with TOTP-based MFA, static OTPs, and manual auth headers, Secret scanning for exposed API keys, tokens, and credentials with custom rules..
Tenable Web App Scanning: DAST solution for web apps and APIs with automated scanning capabilities. built by Tenable. Core capabilities include Dynamic application security testing (DAST) for web apps and APIs, OWASP Top 10 vulnerability detection including XSS and SQL injection, Third-party component vulnerability scanning..
Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Astra Security DAST Scanner differentiates with 15,000+ test cases covering OWASP Top 10, ASVS, NIST, SANS, and CVEs, Authenticated scanning with TOTP-based MFA, static OTPs, and manual auth headers, Secret scanning for exposed API keys, tokens, and credentials with custom rules. Tenable Web App Scanning differentiates with Dynamic application security testing (DAST) for web apps and APIs, OWASP Top 10 vulnerability detection including XSS and SQL injection, Third-party component vulnerability scanning.
Astra Security DAST Scanner is developed by Astra Security. Tenable Web App Scanning is developed by Tenable. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Astra Security DAST Scanner integrates with GitHub Actions, GitLab CI, Jenkins, Bitbucket, Slack and 1 more. Tenable Web App Scanning integrates with Tenable Security Center, Tenable One, Tenable Vulnerability Management. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Astra Security DAST Scanner and Tenable Web App Scanning serve similar Dynamic Application Security Testing use cases: both are Dynamic Application Security Testing tools, both cover CI/CD, DAST, OWASP. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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