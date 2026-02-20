Astra Security DAST Scanner: DAST scanner for web apps & APIs with CI/CD integration & 15k+ test cases. built by Astra Security. Core capabilities include 15,000+ test cases covering OWASP Top 10, ASVS, NIST, SANS, and CVEs, Authenticated scanning with TOTP-based MFA, static OTPs, and manual auth headers, Secret scanning for exposed API keys, tokens, and credentials with custom rules..

Tenable Web App Scanning: DAST solution for web apps and APIs with automated scanning capabilities. built by Tenable. Core capabilities include Dynamic application security testing (DAST) for web apps and APIs, OWASP Top 10 vulnerability detection including XSS and SQL injection, Third-party component vulnerability scanning..

Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.