Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Astra Security DAST Scanner is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by Astra Security. Start Left® Security DAST is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by Start Left® Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best dynamic application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Startup and mid-market teams shipping web apps and APIs fast will get the most from Astra Security DAST Scanner because it cuts noise without sacrificing coverage; 15,000 test cases mapped to OWASP Top 10, ASVS, NIST, and SANS, plus expert vetting of findings means fewer hours spent validating false positives. Native CI/CD hooks into GitHub Actions, GitLab, and Jenkins let you scan post-deployment without slowing release cycles, and authenticated scanning with TOTP and MFA support catches logic flaws agentless tools miss. Where it falls short: the NIST CSF 2.0 profile shows strong Risk Assessment but thinner Recover coverage, so this is detection-focused; teams needing integrated remediation tracking and incident response automation should look elsewhere.
Mid-market and enterprise teams shipping code through active CI/CD pipelines should choose Start Left® Security DAST for real-world attack simulation against live applications before production deployment. The tool integrates directly into pipeline workflows and prioritizes vulnerabilities by actual business impact rather than raw severity scores, which cuts triage time for teams managing large application portfolios. Start Left® Security DAST is weaker on NIST ID.RA (risk assessment) automation compared to static analysis tools that map findings to asset inventories, so it works best paired with complementary risk management processes rather than as your sole risk quantification engine.
DAST scanner for web apps & APIs with CI/CD integration & 15k+ test cases.
DAST tool that tests running apps for runtime vulnerabilities via attack simulation.
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Astra Security DAST Scanner vs Start Left® Security DAST for your dynamic application security testing needs.
Astra Security DAST Scanner: DAST scanner for web apps & APIs with CI/CD integration & 15k+ test cases. built by Astra Security. Core capabilities include 15,000+ test cases covering OWASP Top 10, ASVS, NIST, SANS, and CVEs, Authenticated scanning with TOTP-based MFA, static OTPs, and manual auth headers, Secret scanning for exposed API keys, tokens, and credentials with custom rules..
Start Left® Security DAST: DAST tool that tests running apps for runtime vulnerabilities via attack simulation. built by Start Left® Security. Core capabilities include Dynamic testing of running applications to identify runtime vulnerabilities, CI/CD pipeline integration for early-stage security testing, Real-world attack simulation against live application environments..
Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Astra Security DAST Scanner differentiates with 15,000+ test cases covering OWASP Top 10, ASVS, NIST, SANS, and CVEs, Authenticated scanning with TOTP-based MFA, static OTPs, and manual auth headers, Secret scanning for exposed API keys, tokens, and credentials with custom rules. Start Left® Security DAST differentiates with Dynamic testing of running applications to identify runtime vulnerabilities, CI/CD pipeline integration for early-stage security testing, Real-world attack simulation against live application environments.
Astra Security DAST Scanner is developed by Astra Security. Start Left® Security DAST is developed by Start Left® Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Astra Security DAST Scanner and Start Left® Security DAST serve similar Dynamic Application Security Testing use cases: both are Dynamic Application Security Testing tools, both cover DAST, CI/CD, DEVSECOPS. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox