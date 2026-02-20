Astra Security DAST Scanner: DAST scanner for web apps & APIs with CI/CD integration & 15k+ test cases. built by Astra Security. Core capabilities include 15,000+ test cases covering OWASP Top 10, ASVS, NIST, SANS, and CVEs, Authenticated scanning with TOTP-based MFA, static OTPs, and manual auth headers, Secret scanning for exposed API keys, tokens, and credentials with custom rules..

Snyk API & Web: DAST scanner for APIs and web apps with AI-powered testing and low FP rate. built by Snyk. Core capabilities include Dynamic application security testing with 0.08% false positive rate, AI-powered API security testing engine, Detection of over 30,000 potential vulnerabilities..

Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.