Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Astra Security DAST Scanner is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by Astra Security. Snyk API & Web is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by Snyk. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best dynamic application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Startup and mid-market teams shipping web apps and APIs fast will get the most from Astra Security DAST Scanner because it cuts noise without sacrificing coverage; 15,000 test cases mapped to OWASP Top 10, ASVS, NIST, and SANS, plus expert vetting of findings means fewer hours spent validating false positives. Native CI/CD hooks into GitHub Actions, GitLab, and Jenkins let you scan post-deployment without slowing release cycles, and authenticated scanning with TOTP and MFA support catches logic flaws agentless tools miss. Where it falls short: the NIST CSF 2.0 profile shows strong Risk Assessment but thinner Recover coverage, so this is detection-focused; teams needing integrated remediation tracking and incident response automation should look elsewhere.
Development teams shipping APIs and web applications need a DAST tool that actually catches what matters without drowning them in false positives, and Snyk API & Web delivers that with a 0.08% false positive rate paired with AI-powered testing across 30,000+ vulnerability types. The headless-Chrome spider handles modern JavaScript and SPAs that simpler scanners miss, and CI/CD integration means findings hit Jira before developers context-switch away. This is overkill for teams running only static analysis or those needing SAST and DAST unified in a single platform; Snyk API & Web is purpose-built for dynamic testing and assumes you're already covering code-level risks elsewhere.
DAST scanner for web apps & APIs with CI/CD integration & 15k+ test cases.
DAST scanner for APIs and web apps with AI-powered testing and low FP rate
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Common questions about comparing Astra Security DAST Scanner vs Snyk API & Web for your dynamic application security testing needs.
Astra Security DAST Scanner: DAST scanner for web apps & APIs with CI/CD integration & 15k+ test cases. built by Astra Security. Core capabilities include 15,000+ test cases covering OWASP Top 10, ASVS, NIST, SANS, and CVEs, Authenticated scanning with TOTP-based MFA, static OTPs, and manual auth headers, Secret scanning for exposed API keys, tokens, and credentials with custom rules..
Snyk API & Web: DAST scanner for APIs and web apps with AI-powered testing and low FP rate. built by Snyk. Core capabilities include Dynamic application security testing with 0.08% false positive rate, AI-powered API security testing engine, Detection of over 30,000 potential vulnerabilities..
Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Astra Security DAST Scanner differentiates with 15,000+ test cases covering OWASP Top 10, ASVS, NIST, SANS, and CVEs, Authenticated scanning with TOTP-based MFA, static OTPs, and manual auth headers, Secret scanning for exposed API keys, tokens, and credentials with custom rules. Snyk API & Web differentiates with Dynamic application security testing with 0.08% false positive rate, AI-powered API security testing engine, Detection of over 30,000 potential vulnerabilities.
Astra Security DAST Scanner is developed by Astra Security. Snyk API & Web is developed by Snyk. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Astra Security DAST Scanner integrates with GitHub Actions, GitLab CI, Jenkins, Bitbucket, Slack and 1 more. Snyk API & Web integrates with Slack, Jira, CI/CD tools. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Astra Security DAST Scanner and Snyk API & Web serve similar Dynamic Application Security Testing use cases: both are Dynamic Application Security Testing tools, both cover CI/CD, DAST, Web Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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