Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Astra Security DAST Scanner is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by Astra Security. Siemba GenPT is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by Siemba. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best dynamic application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Startup and mid-market teams shipping web apps and APIs fast will get the most from Astra Security DAST Scanner because it cuts noise without sacrificing coverage; 15,000 test cases mapped to OWASP Top 10, ASVS, NIST, and SANS, plus expert vetting of findings means fewer hours spent validating false positives. Native CI/CD hooks into GitHub Actions, GitLab, and Jenkins let you scan post-deployment without slowing release cycles, and authenticated scanning with TOTP and MFA support catches logic flaws agentless tools miss. Where it falls short: the NIST CSF 2.0 profile shows strong Risk Assessment but thinner Recover coverage, so this is detection-focused; teams needing integrated remediation tracking and incident response automation should look elsewhere.
AppSec teams in SMBs and mid-market companies need faster feedback loops on web application vulnerabilities, and Siemba GenPT delivers scan results in minutes instead of hours by running credential-free, payload-based tests without manual setup. The AI-driven payload generation and one-click compliance mapping directly address NIST PR.PS (platform security) and ID.RA (risk assessment) requirements without requiring security architects to tune test cases. Skip this if you're building a consolidated DAST platform that also handles API scanning, mobile, or infrastructure testing; Siemba is deliberately narrow and fast on web apps.
DAST scanner for web apps & APIs with CI/CD integration & 15k+ test cases.
AI-driven DAST tool for automated vulnerability testing of web applications
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Common questions about comparing Astra Security DAST Scanner vs Siemba GenPT for your dynamic application security testing needs.
Astra Security DAST Scanner: DAST scanner for web apps & APIs with CI/CD integration & 15k+ test cases. built by Astra Security. Core capabilities include 15,000+ test cases covering OWASP Top 10, ASVS, NIST, SANS, and CVEs, Authenticated scanning with TOTP-based MFA, static OTPs, and manual auth headers, Secret scanning for exposed API keys, tokens, and credentials with custom rules..
Siemba GenPT: AI-driven DAST tool for automated vulnerability testing of web applications. built by Siemba. Core capabilities include Automated payload-based security scanning using URL or IP, AI-driven technology stack fingerprinting, Context-aware test suite generation..
Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Astra Security DAST Scanner differentiates with 15,000+ test cases covering OWASP Top 10, ASVS, NIST, SANS, and CVEs, Authenticated scanning with TOTP-based MFA, static OTPs, and manual auth headers, Secret scanning for exposed API keys, tokens, and credentials with custom rules. Siemba GenPT differentiates with Automated payload-based security scanning using URL or IP, AI-driven technology stack fingerprinting, Context-aware test suite generation.
Astra Security DAST Scanner is developed by Astra Security. Siemba GenPT is developed by Siemba. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Astra Security DAST Scanner integrates with GitHub Actions, GitLab CI, Jenkins, Bitbucket, Slack and 1 more. Siemba GenPT integrates with AWS Marketplace, CI/CD pipelines. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Astra Security DAST Scanner and Siemba GenPT serve similar Dynamic Application Security Testing use cases: both are Dynamic Application Security Testing tools, both cover CI/CD, DAST. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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