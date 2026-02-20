Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Astra Security DAST Scanner is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by Astra Security. Invicti DAST is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by Invicti. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best dynamic application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Startup and mid-market teams shipping web apps and APIs fast will get the most from Astra Security DAST Scanner because it cuts noise without sacrificing coverage; 15,000 test cases mapped to OWASP Top 10, ASVS, NIST, and SANS, plus expert vetting of findings means fewer hours spent validating false positives. Native CI/CD hooks into GitHub Actions, GitLab, and Jenkins let you scan post-deployment without slowing release cycles, and authenticated scanning with TOTP and MFA support catches logic flaws agentless tools miss. Where it falls short: the NIST CSF 2.0 profile shows strong Risk Assessment but thinner Recover coverage, so this is detection-focused; teams needing integrated remediation tracking and incident response automation should look elsewhere.
Mid-market and enterprise teams scanning web applications with frequent API changes will get the most from Invicti DAST because proof-based exploitation eliminates false positives that bog down triage workflows. The tool covers ID.RA and DE.CM across authenticated user journeys and shadow APIs simultaneously, supported by concurrent multi-asset scanning that keeps pace with CI/CD velocity. Skip this if you need a lightweight, low-friction scanner for occasional spot checks; Invicti assumes a mature security program with the bandwidth to operationalize exploitation data and retesting workflows.
DAST scanner for web apps & APIs with CI/CD integration & 15k+ test cases.
DAST scanner with proof-based vulnerability validation and CI/CD integration
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Common questions about comparing Astra Security DAST Scanner vs Invicti DAST for your dynamic application security testing needs.
Astra Security DAST Scanner: DAST scanner for web apps & APIs with CI/CD integration & 15k+ test cases. built by Astra Security. Core capabilities include 15,000+ test cases covering OWASP Top 10, ASVS, NIST, SANS, and CVEs, Authenticated scanning with TOTP-based MFA, static OTPs, and manual auth headers, Secret scanning for exposed API keys, tokens, and credentials with custom rules..
Invicti DAST: DAST scanner with proof-based vulnerability validation and CI/CD integration. built by Invicti. Core capabilities include Proof-based vulnerability scanning with automatic exploitation, Predictive risk scoring for web assets, CI/CD pipeline integration..
Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Astra Security DAST Scanner differentiates with 15,000+ test cases covering OWASP Top 10, ASVS, NIST, SANS, and CVEs, Authenticated scanning with TOTP-based MFA, static OTPs, and manual auth headers, Secret scanning for exposed API keys, tokens, and credentials with custom rules. Invicti DAST differentiates with Proof-based vulnerability scanning with automatic exploitation, Predictive risk scoring for web assets, CI/CD pipeline integration.
Astra Security DAST Scanner is developed by Astra Security. Invicti DAST is developed by Invicti. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Astra Security DAST Scanner integrates with GitHub Actions, GitLab CI, Jenkins, Bitbucket, Slack and 1 more. Invicti DAST integrates with Jenkins, GitHub, GitLab, Azure DevOps. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Astra Security DAST Scanner and Invicti DAST serve similar Dynamic Application Security Testing use cases: both are Dynamic Application Security Testing tools, both cover CI/CD, DAST, Web Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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