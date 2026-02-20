Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Astra Security DAST Scanner is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by Astra Security. Indusface WAS - Website Vulnerability Scanner is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by Indusface. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best dynamic application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Startup and mid-market teams shipping web apps and APIs fast will get the most from Astra Security DAST Scanner because it cuts noise without sacrificing coverage; 15,000 test cases mapped to OWASP Top 10, ASVS, NIST, and SANS, plus expert vetting of findings means fewer hours spent validating false positives. Native CI/CD hooks into GitHub Actions, GitLab, and Jenkins let you scan post-deployment without slowing release cycles, and authenticated scanning with TOTP and MFA support catches logic flaws agentless tools miss. Where it falls short: the NIST CSF 2.0 profile shows strong Risk Assessment but thinner Recover coverage, so this is detection-focused; teams needing integrated remediation tracking and incident response automation should look elsewhere.
Indusface WAS - Website Vulnerability Scanner
Startups and mid-market teams that need to catch real web vulnerabilities without burning out on false positives should run Indusface WAS in their CI/CD pipelines. The zero false positive guarantee backed by human verification means your developers won't tune out scanner alerts, and the AI-powered zero-day detection handles threats OWASP Top 10 scanning alone will miss. Skip this if you need a platform that also handles API security, cloud infrastructure assessment, or code analysis; Indusface is deliberately focused on runtime web application scanning.
DAST scanner for web apps & APIs with CI/CD integration & 15k+ test cases.
AI-powered DAST scanner for web app vulnerability detection with zero false positives
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Astra Security DAST Scanner vs Indusface WAS - Website Vulnerability Scanner for your dynamic application security testing needs.
Astra Security DAST Scanner: DAST scanner for web apps & APIs with CI/CD integration & 15k+ test cases. built by Astra Security. Core capabilities include 15,000+ test cases covering OWASP Top 10, ASVS, NIST, SANS, and CVEs, Authenticated scanning with TOTP-based MFA, static OTPs, and manual auth headers, Secret scanning for exposed API keys, tokens, and credentials with custom rules..
Indusface WAS - Website Vulnerability Scanner: AI-powered DAST scanner for web app vulnerability detection with zero false positives. built by Indusface. Core capabilities include OWASP Top 10 and SANS 25 vulnerability detection, Zero-day vulnerability detection using AI and threat intelligence, Zero false positive guarantee through AI and human verification..
Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Astra Security DAST Scanner differentiates with 15,000+ test cases covering OWASP Top 10, ASVS, NIST, SANS, and CVEs, Authenticated scanning with TOTP-based MFA, static OTPs, and manual auth headers, Secret scanning for exposed API keys, tokens, and credentials with custom rules. Indusface WAS - Website Vulnerability Scanner differentiates with OWASP Top 10 and SANS 25 vulnerability detection, Zero-day vulnerability detection using AI and threat intelligence, Zero false positive guarantee through AI and human verification.
Astra Security DAST Scanner is developed by Astra Security. Indusface WAS - Website Vulnerability Scanner is developed by Indusface. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Astra Security DAST Scanner integrates with GitHub Actions, GitLab CI, Jenkins, Bitbucket, Slack and 1 more. Indusface WAS - Website Vulnerability Scanner integrates with CI/CD pipelines, SIEM platforms. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Astra Security DAST Scanner and Indusface WAS - Website Vulnerability Scanner serve similar Dynamic Application Security Testing use cases: both are Dynamic Application Security Testing tools, both cover CI/CD, DAST, OWASP. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox