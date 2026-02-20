Astra Security DAST Scanner: DAST scanner for web apps & APIs with CI/CD integration & 15k+ test cases. built by Astra Security. Core capabilities include 15,000+ test cases covering OWASP Top 10, ASVS, NIST, SANS, and CVEs, Authenticated scanning with TOTP-based MFA, static OTPs, and manual auth headers, Secret scanning for exposed API keys, tokens, and credentials with custom rules..

Indusface WAS - Website Vulnerability Scanner: AI-powered DAST scanner for web app vulnerability detection with zero false positives. built by Indusface. Core capabilities include OWASP Top 10 and SANS 25 vulnerability detection, Zero-day vulnerability detection using AI and threat intelligence, Zero false positive guarantee through AI and human verification..

Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.