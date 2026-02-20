Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Astra Security DAST Scanner is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by Astra Security. ImmuniWeb® On-Demand is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by ImmuniWeb. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best dynamic application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Startup and mid-market teams shipping web apps and APIs fast will get the most from Astra Security DAST Scanner because it cuts noise without sacrificing coverage; 15,000 test cases mapped to OWASP Top 10, ASVS, NIST, and SANS, plus expert vetting of findings means fewer hours spent validating false positives. Native CI/CD hooks into GitHub Actions, GitLab, and Jenkins let you scan post-deployment without slowing release cycles, and authenticated scanning with TOTP and MFA support catches logic flaws agentless tools miss. Where it falls short: the NIST CSF 2.0 profile shows strong Risk Assessment but thinner Recover coverage, so this is detection-focused; teams needing integrated remediation tracking and incident response automation should look elsewhere.
Security teams running development cycles faster than their DAST tooling can keep up will find ImmuniWeb® On-Demand cuts through the noise; it combines threat-led manual testing with AI automation to eliminate false positives while maintaining a rapid delivery SLA, meaning your developers actually trust the findings. The zero false-positives guarantee is backed by compliance reporting that maps cleanly to ID.RA and PR.PS functions under NIST CSF 2.0, giving you audit credibility without the usual noise. Skip this if your main need is internal application discovery or continuous monitoring across hundreds of microservices; On-Demand is built for pentesting depth on a defined scope, not breadth.
DAST scanner for web apps & APIs with CI/CD integration & 15k+ test cases.
ImmuniWeb® On-Demand is a web application penetration testing platform that combines AI-powered automation with manual security testing to provide comprehensive vulnerability assessments and compliance reporting.
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Common questions about comparing Astra Security DAST Scanner vs ImmuniWeb® On-Demand for your dynamic application security testing needs.
Astra Security DAST Scanner: DAST scanner for web apps & APIs with CI/CD integration & 15k+ test cases. built by Astra Security. Core capabilities include 15,000+ test cases covering OWASP Top 10, ASVS, NIST, SANS, and CVEs, Authenticated scanning with TOTP-based MFA, static OTPs, and manual auth headers, Secret scanning for exposed API keys, tokens, and credentials with custom rules..
ImmuniWeb® On-Demand: ImmuniWeb® On-Demand is a web application penetration testing platform that combines AI-powered automation with manual security testing to provide comprehensive vulnerability assessments and compliance reporting. built by ImmuniWeb. Core capabilities include Web Application Penetration Testing, Zero False-Positives SLA, DevSecOps Native..
Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Astra Security DAST Scanner differentiates with 15,000+ test cases covering OWASP Top 10, ASVS, NIST, SANS, and CVEs, Authenticated scanning with TOTP-based MFA, static OTPs, and manual auth headers, Secret scanning for exposed API keys, tokens, and credentials with custom rules. ImmuniWeb® On-Demand differentiates with Web Application Penetration Testing, Zero False-Positives SLA, DevSecOps Native.
Astra Security DAST Scanner is developed by Astra Security. ImmuniWeb® On-Demand is developed by ImmuniWeb. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Astra Security DAST Scanner and ImmuniWeb® On-Demand serve similar Dynamic Application Security Testing use cases: both are Dynamic Application Security Testing tools, both cover DEVSECOPS, OWASP. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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