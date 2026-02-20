Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Astra Security DAST Scanner is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by Astra Security. Haicker is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by Haicker. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best dynamic application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Startup and mid-market teams shipping web apps and APIs fast will get the most from Astra Security DAST Scanner because it cuts noise without sacrificing coverage; 15,000 test cases mapped to OWASP Top 10, ASVS, NIST, and SANS, plus expert vetting of findings means fewer hours spent validating false positives. Native CI/CD hooks into GitHub Actions, GitLab, and Jenkins let you scan post-deployment without slowing release cycles, and authenticated scanning with TOTP and MFA support catches logic flaws agentless tools miss. Where it falls short: the NIST CSF 2.0 profile shows strong Risk Assessment but thinner Recover coverage, so this is detection-focused; teams needing integrated remediation tracking and incident response automation should look elsewhere.
Development teams shipping code weekly into GitHub will find Haicker's value in catching business logic flaws and API vulnerabilities before they reach staging, not just dependency scanning. The AI agent-based testing executes real browser workflows and Python scripts in isolation, meaning you're testing actual user paths rather than static payloads, and the continuous integration hook means findings land in pull requests same-day. Skip this if your organization needs DAST coverage across multiple code repositories or deployment targets outside GitHub; Haicker's strength is depth in a single integration point, not breadth across your entire application portfolio.
DAST scanner for web apps & APIs with CI/CD integration & 15k+ test cases.
Continuous automated pentesting platform with GitHub integration and AI agents
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Common questions about comparing Astra Security DAST Scanner vs Haicker for your dynamic application security testing needs.
Astra Security DAST Scanner: DAST scanner for web apps & APIs with CI/CD integration & 15k+ test cases. built by Astra Security. Core capabilities include 15,000+ test cases covering OWASP Top 10, ASVS, NIST, SANS, and CVEs, Authenticated scanning with TOTP-based MFA, static OTPs, and manual auth headers, Secret scanning for exposed API keys, tokens, and credentials with custom rules..
Haicker: Continuous automated pentesting platform with GitHub integration and AI agents. built by Haicker. Core capabilities include GitHub repository integration, Continuous automated security scanning, AI agent-based testing..
Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Astra Security DAST Scanner differentiates with 15,000+ test cases covering OWASP Top 10, ASVS, NIST, SANS, and CVEs, Authenticated scanning with TOTP-based MFA, static OTPs, and manual auth headers, Secret scanning for exposed API keys, tokens, and credentials with custom rules. Haicker differentiates with GitHub repository integration, Continuous automated security scanning, AI agent-based testing.
Astra Security DAST Scanner is developed by Astra Security. Haicker is developed by Haicker. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Astra Security DAST Scanner and Haicker serve similar Dynamic Application Security Testing use cases: both are Dynamic Application Security Testing tools, both cover CI/CD, DEVSECOPS. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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