Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Astra Security DAST Scanner is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by Astra Security. Guardian360 Lighthouse is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by Guardian360. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best dynamic application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Startup and mid-market teams shipping web apps and APIs fast will get the most from Astra Security DAST Scanner because it cuts noise without sacrificing coverage; 15,000 test cases mapped to OWASP Top 10, ASVS, NIST, and SANS, plus expert vetting of findings means fewer hours spent validating false positives. Native CI/CD hooks into GitHub Actions, GitLab, and Jenkins let you scan post-deployment without slowing release cycles, and authenticated scanning with TOTP and MFA support catches logic flaws agentless tools miss. Where it falls short: the NIST CSF 2.0 profile shows strong Risk Assessment but thinner Recover coverage, so this is detection-focused; teams needing integrated remediation tracking and incident response automation should look elsewhere.
Development teams shipping web applications need a scanner that catches vulnerabilities before they reach production, and Guardian360 Lighthouse pairs internet-facing code scanning with framework detection to reduce false positives that waste remediation time. The platform maps directly to ID.RA and PR.PS under NIST CSF 2.0, meaning it feeds both risk assessment and secure-by-design workflows without forcing developers into a separate training tool. Skip this if your organization runs primarily containerized microservices or needs runtime application self-protection; Lighthouse is built for traditional web app security, not cloud-native infrastructure scanning.
DAST scanner for web apps & APIs with CI/CD integration & 15k+ test cases.
Web app security platform for vulnerability scanning & secure dev.
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Common questions about comparing Astra Security DAST Scanner vs Guardian360 Lighthouse for your dynamic application security testing needs.
Astra Security DAST Scanner: DAST scanner for web apps & APIs with CI/CD integration & 15k+ test cases. built by Astra Security. Core capabilities include 15,000+ test cases covering OWASP Top 10, ASVS, NIST, SANS, and CVEs, Authenticated scanning with TOTP-based MFA, static OTPs, and manual auth headers, Secret scanning for exposed API keys, tokens, and credentials with custom rules..
Guardian360 Lighthouse: Web app security platform for vulnerability scanning & secure dev. built by Guardian360. Core capabilities include Internet-facing code scanning, Framework detection, In-depth vulnerability analysis and findings reporting..
Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Astra Security DAST Scanner differentiates with 15,000+ test cases covering OWASP Top 10, ASVS, NIST, SANS, and CVEs, Authenticated scanning with TOTP-based MFA, static OTPs, and manual auth headers, Secret scanning for exposed API keys, tokens, and credentials with custom rules. Guardian360 Lighthouse differentiates with Internet-facing code scanning, Framework detection, In-depth vulnerability analysis and findings reporting.
Astra Security DAST Scanner is developed by Astra Security. Guardian360 Lighthouse is developed by Guardian360. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Astra Security DAST Scanner and Guardian360 Lighthouse serve similar Dynamic Application Security Testing use cases: both are Dynamic Application Security Testing tools, both cover Web Security, DAST, DEVSECOPS. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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