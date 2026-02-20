Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Astra Security DAST Scanner is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by Astra Security. GAUNTLT is a free dynamic application security testing tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best dynamic application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Startup and mid-market teams shipping web apps and APIs fast will get the most from Astra Security DAST Scanner because it cuts noise without sacrificing coverage; 15,000 test cases mapped to OWASP Top 10, ASVS, NIST, and SANS, plus expert vetting of findings means fewer hours spent validating false positives. Native CI/CD hooks into GitHub Actions, GitLab, and Jenkins let you scan post-deployment without slowing release cycles, and authenticated scanning with TOTP and MFA support catches logic flaws agentless tools miss. Where it falls short: the NIST CSF 2.0 profile shows strong Risk Assessment but thinner Recover coverage, so this is detection-focused; teams needing integrated remediation tracking and incident response automation should look elsewhere.
DevOps and security teams running continuous integration pipelines will get the most from GAUNTLT because it embeds security testing directly into build workflows without requiring separate scanning infrastructure. The free pricing model means you can start stress-testing applications for logic flaws and runtime vulnerabilities before spending budget on enterprise DAST tools. Skip GAUNTLT if your team needs guided remediation or a UI-first experience; it's built for engineers who write tests, not security analysts who point and click.
DAST scanner for web apps & APIs with CI/CD integration & 15k+ test cases.
GAUNTLT - Security and Rugged Testing tool
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
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Common questions about comparing Astra Security DAST Scanner vs GAUNTLT for your dynamic application security testing needs.
Astra Security DAST Scanner: DAST scanner for web apps & APIs with CI/CD integration & 15k+ test cases. built by Astra Security. Core capabilities include 15,000+ test cases covering OWASP Top 10, ASVS, NIST, SANS, and CVEs, Authenticated scanning with TOTP-based MFA, static OTPs, and manual auth headers, Secret scanning for exposed API keys, tokens, and credentials with custom rules..
GAUNTLT: GAUNTLT - Security and Rugged Testing tool..
Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Astra Security DAST Scanner and GAUNTLT serve similar Dynamic Application Security Testing use cases: both are Dynamic Application Security Testing tools, both cover DEVSECOPS. Key differences: Astra Security DAST Scanner is Commercial while GAUNTLT is Free. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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