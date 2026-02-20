Astra Security DAST Scanner: DAST scanner for web apps & APIs with CI/CD integration & 15k+ test cases. built by Astra Security. Core capabilities include 15,000+ test cases covering OWASP Top 10, ASVS, NIST, SANS, and CVEs, Authenticated scanning with TOTP-based MFA, static OTPs, and manual auth headers, Secret scanning for exposed API keys, tokens, and credentials with custom rules..

FYEO Custom Fuzz Testing: Custom blockchain fuzz testing service with bespoke harnesses & CI integration. built by FYEO. Core capabilities include Bespoke fuzzing harnesses tailored to client's codebase and threat model, Stateful execution with shadow-state tracking and invariant checking, High-coverage mutation strategies tuned to DeFi and protocol logic..

Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.