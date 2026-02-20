Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Astra Security DAST Scanner is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by Astra Security. FYEO Custom Fuzz Testing is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by FYEO. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best dynamic application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Startup and mid-market teams shipping web apps and APIs fast will get the most from Astra Security DAST Scanner because it cuts noise without sacrificing coverage; 15,000 test cases mapped to OWASP Top 10, ASVS, NIST, and SANS, plus expert vetting of findings means fewer hours spent validating false positives. Native CI/CD hooks into GitHub Actions, GitLab, and Jenkins let you scan post-deployment without slowing release cycles, and authenticated scanning with TOTP and MFA support catches logic flaws agentless tools miss. Where it falls short: the NIST CSF 2.0 profile shows strong Risk Assessment but thinner Recover coverage, so this is detection-focused; teams needing integrated remediation tracking and incident response automation should look elsewhere.
Mid-market and enterprise teams securing Layer-1 protocols, smart contracts, or custom DeFi runtimes need FYEO Custom Fuzz Testing because it builds harnesses around your actual threat model instead of running generic fuzzing templates against your code. The stateful execution with shadow-state tracking and invariant checking catches logic flaws that stateless fuzzers miss, and CI integration means you're re-running those same reproducible seeds on every release. Skip this if your codebase is small or you're looking for a self-service tool; FYEO's 12-person team is built for hands-on engagement with mid-market and up, and that model doesn't scale to solo developers or teams that need instant turnaround.
DAST scanner for web apps & APIs with CI/CD integration & 15k+ test cases.
Custom blockchain fuzz testing service with bespoke harnesses & CI integration.
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Common questions about comparing Astra Security DAST Scanner vs FYEO Custom Fuzz Testing for your dynamic application security testing needs.
Astra Security DAST Scanner: DAST scanner for web apps & APIs with CI/CD integration & 15k+ test cases. built by Astra Security. Core capabilities include 15,000+ test cases covering OWASP Top 10, ASVS, NIST, SANS, and CVEs, Authenticated scanning with TOTP-based MFA, static OTPs, and manual auth headers, Secret scanning for exposed API keys, tokens, and credentials with custom rules..
FYEO Custom Fuzz Testing: Custom blockchain fuzz testing service with bespoke harnesses & CI integration. built by FYEO. Core capabilities include Bespoke fuzzing harnesses tailored to client's codebase and threat model, Stateful execution with shadow-state tracking and invariant checking, High-coverage mutation strategies tuned to DeFi and protocol logic..
Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Astra Security DAST Scanner differentiates with 15,000+ test cases covering OWASP Top 10, ASVS, NIST, SANS, and CVEs, Authenticated scanning with TOTP-based MFA, static OTPs, and manual auth headers, Secret scanning for exposed API keys, tokens, and credentials with custom rules. FYEO Custom Fuzz Testing differentiates with Bespoke fuzzing harnesses tailored to client's codebase and threat model, Stateful execution with shadow-state tracking and invariant checking, High-coverage mutation strategies tuned to DeFi and protocol logic.
Astra Security DAST Scanner is developed by Astra Security. FYEO Custom Fuzz Testing is developed by FYEO. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Astra Security DAST Scanner and FYEO Custom Fuzz Testing serve similar Dynamic Application Security Testing use cases: both are Dynamic Application Security Testing tools, both cover CI/CD. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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