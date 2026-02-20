Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Astra Security DAST Scanner is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by Astra Security. Fluid Attacks Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by Fluid Attacks. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best dynamic application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Startup and mid-market teams shipping web apps and APIs fast will get the most from Astra Security DAST Scanner because it cuts noise without sacrificing coverage; 15,000 test cases mapped to OWASP Top 10, ASVS, NIST, and SANS, plus expert vetting of findings means fewer hours spent validating false positives. Native CI/CD hooks into GitHub Actions, GitLab, and Jenkins let you scan post-deployment without slowing release cycles, and authenticated scanning with TOTP and MFA support catches logic flaws agentless tools miss. Where it falls short: the NIST CSF 2.0 profile shows strong Risk Assessment but thinner Recover coverage, so this is detection-focused; teams needing integrated remediation tracking and incident response automation should look elsewhere.
Fluid Attacks Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST)
Development teams shipping web and mobile apps on tight release cycles should pick Fluid Attacks Dynamic Application Security Testing for its reattack verification, which actually confirms that fixes work instead of just flagging vulnerabilities and moving on. The platform integrates directly into CI/CD pipelines with build-breaking enforcement and maintains low false positive rates that won't bury your team in noise, traits backed by continuous automated scanning across pre-production and production environments. Skip this if your primary need is static analysis or you're hunting for a single platform covering SAST, DAST, and dependency scanning; Fluid Attacks stays focused on dynamic testing and pairs that focus with pentester support rather than trying to be everything.
DAST scanner for web apps & APIs with CI/CD integration & 15k+ test cases.
DAST tool for continuous automated security testing of web and mobile apps
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Common questions about comparing Astra Security DAST Scanner vs Fluid Attacks Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) for your dynamic application security testing needs.
Astra Security DAST Scanner: DAST scanner for web apps & APIs with CI/CD integration & 15k+ test cases. built by Astra Security. Core capabilities include 15,000+ test cases covering OWASP Top 10, ASVS, NIST, SANS, and CVEs, Authenticated scanning with TOTP-based MFA, static OTPs, and manual auth headers, Secret scanning for exposed API keys, tokens, and credentials with custom rules..
Fluid Attacks Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST): DAST tool for continuous automated security testing of web and mobile apps. built by Fluid Attacks. Core capabilities include Continuous automated security testing, Dynamic analysis in pre-production and production environments, Vulnerability reporting and prioritization..
Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Astra Security DAST Scanner differentiates with 15,000+ test cases covering OWASP Top 10, ASVS, NIST, SANS, and CVEs, Authenticated scanning with TOTP-based MFA, static OTPs, and manual auth headers, Secret scanning for exposed API keys, tokens, and credentials with custom rules. Fluid Attacks Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) differentiates with Continuous automated security testing, Dynamic analysis in pre-production and production environments, Vulnerability reporting and prioritization.
Astra Security DAST Scanner is developed by Astra Security. Fluid Attacks Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) is developed by Fluid Attacks. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Astra Security DAST Scanner and Fluid Attacks Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) serve similar Dynamic Application Security Testing use cases: both are Dynamic Application Security Testing tools, both cover CI/CD, DAST, Web Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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