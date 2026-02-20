Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Astra Security DAST Scanner is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by Astra Security. Escape DAST is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by Escape Technologies. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best dynamic application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Startup and mid-market teams shipping web apps and APIs fast will get the most from Astra Security DAST Scanner because it cuts noise without sacrificing coverage; 15,000 test cases mapped to OWASP Top 10, ASVS, NIST, and SANS, plus expert vetting of findings means fewer hours spent validating false positives. Native CI/CD hooks into GitHub Actions, GitLab, and Jenkins let you scan post-deployment without slowing release cycles, and authenticated scanning with TOTP and MFA support catches logic flaws agentless tools miss. Where it falls short: the NIST CSF 2.0 profile shows strong Risk Assessment but thinner Recover coverage, so this is detection-focused; teams needing integrated remediation tracking and incident response automation should look elsewhere.
Mid-market and enterprise teams building APIs need Escape DAST for business logic flaws that traditional DAST misses; AI agents actually test authorization and state management instead of just fuzzing parameters. The tool's automated false-positive removal and contextual risk scoring cut triage time meaningfully, and native auth support (SSO, MFA) means you test realistic user flows without manual setup. Skip this if your apps are mostly monolithic web forms without complex API interactions; Escape's strengths disappear on static request-response patterns.
DAST scanner for web apps & APIs with CI/CD integration & 15k+ test cases.
AI-powered DAST tool for business logic security testing of web apps and APIs
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Common questions about comparing Astra Security DAST Scanner vs Escape DAST for your dynamic application security testing needs.
Astra Security DAST Scanner: DAST scanner for web apps & APIs with CI/CD integration & 15k+ test cases. built by Astra Security. Core capabilities include 15,000+ test cases covering OWASP Top 10, ASVS, NIST, SANS, and CVEs, Authenticated scanning with TOTP-based MFA, static OTPs, and manual auth headers, Secret scanning for exposed API keys, tokens, and credentials with custom rules..
Escape DAST: AI-powered DAST tool for business logic security testing of web apps and APIs. built by Escape Technologies. Core capabilities include Business logic security testing with AI agents, BOLA and IDOR vulnerability detection, Built-in authentication system with SSO and MFA support..
Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Astra Security DAST Scanner differentiates with 15,000+ test cases covering OWASP Top 10, ASVS, NIST, SANS, and CVEs, Authenticated scanning with TOTP-based MFA, static OTPs, and manual auth headers, Secret scanning for exposed API keys, tokens, and credentials with custom rules. Escape DAST differentiates with Business logic security testing with AI agents, BOLA and IDOR vulnerability detection, Built-in authentication system with SSO and MFA support.
Astra Security DAST Scanner is developed by Astra Security. Escape DAST is developed by Escape Technologies. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Astra Security DAST Scanner integrates with GitHub Actions, GitLab CI, Jenkins, Bitbucket, Slack and 1 more. Escape DAST integrates with GitHub, GitLab, Jenkins, CircleCI, Azure DevOps and 2 more. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Astra Security DAST Scanner and Escape DAST serve similar Dynamic Application Security Testing use cases: both are Dynamic Application Security Testing tools, both cover CI/CD, DAST. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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