Astra Security DAST Scanner: DAST scanner for web apps & APIs with CI/CD integration & 15k+ test cases. built by Astra Security. Core capabilities include 15,000+ test cases covering OWASP Top 10, ASVS, NIST, SANS, and CVEs, Authenticated scanning with TOTP-based MFA, static OTPs, and manual auth headers, Secret scanning for exposed API keys, tokens, and credentials with custom rules..

Escape DAST: AI-powered DAST tool for business logic security testing of web apps and APIs. built by Escape Technologies. Core capabilities include Business logic security testing with AI agents, BOLA and IDOR vulnerability detection, Built-in authentication system with SSO and MFA support..

Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.