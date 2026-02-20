Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Astra Security DAST Scanner is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by Astra Security. Dockerfiles for Testing is a free dynamic application security testing tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best dynamic application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Startup and mid-market teams shipping web apps and APIs fast will get the most from Astra Security DAST Scanner because it cuts noise without sacrificing coverage; 15,000 test cases mapped to OWASP Top 10, ASVS, NIST, and SANS, plus expert vetting of findings means fewer hours spent validating false positives. Native CI/CD hooks into GitHub Actions, GitLab, and Jenkins let you scan post-deployment without slowing release cycles, and authenticated scanning with TOTP and MFA support catches logic flaws agentless tools miss. Where it falls short: the NIST CSF 2.0 profile shows strong Risk Assessment but thinner Recover coverage, so this is detection-focused; teams needing integrated remediation tracking and incident response automation should look elsewhere.
Development teams running distributed applications need standardized test environments that actually match production, and Dockerfiles for Testing delivers that without vendor lock-in or licensing friction. The free pricing and active GitHub community mean you can version-control your entire testing setup alongside your code, catching environment-related failures before they reach staging. Skip this if your organization demands commercial support contracts or needs orchestration beyond basic container definition; this tool is infrastructure-as-code, not a testing platform.
DAST scanner for web apps & APIs with CI/CD integration & 15k+ test cases.
Container image definitions that create standardized testing environments for software applications with consistent dependencies and configurations.
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Common questions about comparing Astra Security DAST Scanner vs Dockerfiles for Testing for your dynamic application security testing needs.
Astra Security DAST Scanner: DAST scanner for web apps & APIs with CI/CD integration & 15k+ test cases. built by Astra Security. Core capabilities include 15,000+ test cases covering OWASP Top 10, ASVS, NIST, SANS, and CVEs, Authenticated scanning with TOTP-based MFA, static OTPs, and manual auth headers, Secret scanning for exposed API keys, tokens, and credentials with custom rules..
Dockerfiles for Testing: Container image definitions that create standardized testing environments for software applications with consistent dependencies and configurations..
Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Astra Security DAST Scanner and Dockerfiles for Testing serve similar Dynamic Application Security Testing use cases: both are Dynamic Application Security Testing tools, both cover DEVSECOPS. Key differences: Astra Security DAST Scanner is Commercial while Dockerfiles for Testing is Free, Dockerfiles for Testing is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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