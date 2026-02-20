Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Astra Security DAST Scanner is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by Astra Security. Burp Suite Enterprise Edition is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by PortSwigger Ltd.. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best dynamic application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Startup and mid-market teams shipping web apps and APIs fast will get the most from Astra Security DAST Scanner because it cuts noise without sacrificing coverage; 15,000 test cases mapped to OWASP Top 10, ASVS, NIST, and SANS, plus expert vetting of findings means fewer hours spent validating false positives. Native CI/CD hooks into GitHub Actions, GitLab, and Jenkins let you scan post-deployment without slowing release cycles, and authenticated scanning with TOTP and MFA support catches logic flaws agentless tools miss. Where it falls short: the NIST CSF 2.0 profile shows strong Risk Assessment but thinner Recover coverage, so this is detection-focused; teams needing integrated remediation tracking and incident response automation should look elsewhere.
Mid-market and enterprise development teams that need continuous web application scanning across multiple codebases will get the most from Burp Suite Enterprise Edition; its automated crawling and issue prioritization cut the noise that makes smaller DAST tools unusable at scale. The platform's cloud deployment and continuous monitoring capability align directly with NIST's ID.RA Risk Assessment function, letting you build scanning into the pipeline rather than treat it as a point-in-time assessment. Skip this if your primary concern is API security or if you need tight integration with your existing SIEM; Burp Suite excels at traditional web app coverage but requires separate tooling for emerging attack surfaces.
DAST scanner for web apps & APIs with CI/CD integration & 15k+ test cases.
An enterprise-scale dynamic application security testing (DAST) platform that provides automated vulnerability scanning and security assessment for web applications.
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Common questions about comparing Astra Security DAST Scanner vs Burp Suite Enterprise Edition for your dynamic application security testing needs.
Astra Security DAST Scanner: DAST scanner for web apps & APIs with CI/CD integration & 15k+ test cases. built by Astra Security. Core capabilities include 15,000+ test cases covering OWASP Top 10, ASVS, NIST, SANS, and CVEs, Authenticated scanning with TOTP-based MFA, static OTPs, and manual auth headers, Secret scanning for exposed API keys, tokens, and credentials with custom rules..
Burp Suite Enterprise Edition: An enterprise-scale dynamic application security testing (DAST) platform that provides automated vulnerability scanning and security assessment for web applications. built by PortSwigger Ltd...
Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Astra Security DAST Scanner is developed by Astra Security. Burp Suite Enterprise Edition is developed by PortSwigger Ltd.. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Astra Security DAST Scanner and Burp Suite Enterprise Edition serve similar Dynamic Application Security Testing use cases: both are Dynamic Application Security Testing tools, both cover Web Security, DEVSECOPS, CI/CD. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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