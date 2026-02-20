Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Astra DDoS Protection is a commercial cloud web application and api protection tool by Astra Security. Polaris Infosec WAAP is a commercial cloud web application and api protection tool by Polaris Infosec. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud web application and api protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Startups and SMBs absorbing frequent Layer 7 attacks will benefit most from Astra DDoS Protection because its behavioral botnet detection actually blocks sophisticated bad bots without requiring manual rule tuning. The included WAF, malware scanner, and VAPT audit mean you're covering NIST PR.IR and DE.CM without buying separate tools. Skip this if you need mature managed SOC handoff or enterprise SLA guarantees; Astra's strength is self-service automation, not white-glove incident response.
Startups and SMBs defending APIs and web applications without dedicated security ops will find Polaris Infosec WAAP's AI-driven threat detection and managed security services bundle valuable; the platform covers four attack surfaces (WAF, API, DDoS, bots) in one deployment and includes threat intelligence, reducing the number of vendors you need to stitch together. The hybrid deployment model and geographic controls address NIST PR.AA access control requirements without forcing a full cloud migration. Skip this if you need mature managed services SLAs or have compliance teams demanding vendors with 500+ employee infrastructure; Polaris' lean team means support responsiveness varies by region.
Website security suite with DDoS, WAF, malware scanning & bot protection.
AI-powered WAAP platform with WAF, API security, DDoS, and bot mgmt.
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Common questions about comparing Astra DDoS Protection vs Polaris Infosec WAAP for your cloud web application and api protection needs.
Astra DDoS Protection: Website security suite with DDoS, WAF, malware scanning & bot protection. built by Astra Security. Core capabilities include Layer 7 DDoS protection with botnet and bad bot behavioral detection, Web application firewall (WAF) with real-time threat blocking, IP and country-level blocking with custom rules..
Polaris Infosec WAAP: AI-powered WAAP platform with WAF, API security, DDoS, and bot mgmt. built by Polaris Infosec. Core capabilities include Next-Generation Web Application Firewall (WAF), API Security, DDoS Defense..
Both serve the Cloud Web Application and API Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Astra DDoS Protection differentiates with Layer 7 DDoS protection with botnet and bad bot behavioral detection, Web application firewall (WAF) with real-time threat blocking, IP and country-level blocking with custom rules. Polaris Infosec WAAP differentiates with Next-Generation Web Application Firewall (WAF), API Security, DDoS Defense.
Astra DDoS Protection is developed by Astra Security. Polaris Infosec WAAP is developed by Polaris Infosec. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Astra DDoS Protection and Polaris Infosec WAAP serve similar Cloud Web Application and API Protection use cases: both are Cloud Web Application and API Protection tools, both cover WAF, DDOS, Bot Protection. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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