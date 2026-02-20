Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Astra DDoS Protection is a commercial cloud web application and api protection tool by Astra Security. Myra Application Security is a commercial cloud web application and api protection tool by myra security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud web application and api protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Startups and SMBs absorbing frequent Layer 7 attacks will benefit most from Astra DDoS Protection because its behavioral botnet detection actually blocks sophisticated bad bots without requiring manual rule tuning. The included WAF, malware scanner, and VAPT audit mean you're covering NIST PR.IR and DE.CM without buying separate tools. Skip this if you need mature managed SOC handoff or enterprise SLA guarantees; Astra's strength is self-service automation, not white-glove incident response.
Mid-market and enterprise teams defending APIs and web applications against sophisticated DDoS and bot traffic will find Myra Application Security's Layer 7 protection genuinely useful, particularly if you operate in Europe and need GDPR-compliant traffic filtering without the compliance overhead of US-based WAF vendors. The vendor's EU data residency and GDPR-native bot protection (no third-party CAPTCHA dependencies) removes a friction point most teams face when selecting WAF providers. Skip this if your primary concern is post-breach forensics or endpoint detection; Myra prioritizes prevention and continuous monitoring over incident response capabilities.
Website security suite with DDoS, WAF, malware scanning & bot protection.
Cloud-based web app & API protection with WAF, DDoS mitigation & bot mgmt
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Astra DDoS Protection vs Myra Application Security for your cloud web application and api protection needs.
Astra DDoS Protection: Website security suite with DDoS, WAF, malware scanning & bot protection. built by Astra Security. Core capabilities include Layer 7 DDoS protection with botnet and bad bot behavioral detection, Web application firewall (WAF) with real-time threat blocking, IP and country-level blocking with custom rules..
Myra Application Security: Cloud-based web app & API protection with WAF, DDoS mitigation & bot mgmt. built by myra security. Core capabilities include Layer 7 DDoS protection, Web application firewall, Bot management and detection..
Both serve the Cloud Web Application and API Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Astra DDoS Protection differentiates with Layer 7 DDoS protection with botnet and bad bot behavioral detection, Web application firewall (WAF) with real-time threat blocking, IP and country-level blocking with custom rules. Myra Application Security differentiates with Layer 7 DDoS protection, Web application firewall, Bot management and detection.
Astra DDoS Protection is developed by Astra Security. Myra Application Security is developed by myra security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Astra DDoS Protection and Myra Application Security serve similar Cloud Web Application and API Protection use cases: both are Cloud Web Application and API Protection tools, both cover WAF, DDOS, Web Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox