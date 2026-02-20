Astra DDoS Protection: Website security suite with DDoS, WAF, malware scanning & bot protection. built by Astra Security. Core capabilities include Layer 7 DDoS protection with botnet and bad bot behavioral detection, Web application firewall (WAF) with real-time threat blocking, IP and country-level blocking with custom rules..

Indusface AppTrana - WAF: Managed WAF providing web app protection against DDoS, bots, and vulnerabilities. built by Indusface. Core capabilities include 24/7 managed Security Operations Center, AI-driven WAF rule engine with false positive reduction, DDoS attack mitigation and protection..

Both serve the Cloud Web Application and API Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.