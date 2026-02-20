Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Astra DDoS Protection is a commercial cloud web application and api protection tool by Astra Security. Indusface AppTrana - WAF is a commercial cloud web application and api protection tool by Indusface. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud web application and api protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Startups and SMBs absorbing frequent Layer 7 attacks will benefit most from Astra DDoS Protection because its behavioral botnet detection actually blocks sophisticated bad bots without requiring manual rule tuning. The included WAF, malware scanner, and VAPT audit mean you're covering NIST PR.IR and DE.CM without buying separate tools. Skip this if you need mature managed SOC handoff or enterprise SLA guarantees; Astra's strength is self-service automation, not white-glove incident response.
Website security suite with DDoS, WAF, malware scanning & bot protection.
Managed WAF providing web app protection against DDoS, bots, and vulnerabilities
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Common questions about comparing Astra DDoS Protection vs Indusface AppTrana - WAF for your cloud web application and api protection needs.
Astra DDoS Protection: Website security suite with DDoS, WAF, malware scanning & bot protection. built by Astra Security. Core capabilities include Layer 7 DDoS protection with botnet and bad bot behavioral detection, Web application firewall (WAF) with real-time threat blocking, IP and country-level blocking with custom rules..
Indusface AppTrana - WAF: Managed WAF providing web app protection against DDoS, bots, and vulnerabilities. built by Indusface. Core capabilities include 24/7 managed Security Operations Center, AI-driven WAF rule engine with false positive reduction, DDoS attack mitigation and protection..
Both serve the Cloud Web Application and API Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Astra DDoS Protection differentiates with Layer 7 DDoS protection with botnet and bad bot behavioral detection, Web application firewall (WAF) with real-time threat blocking, IP and country-level blocking with custom rules. Indusface AppTrana - WAF differentiates with 24/7 managed Security Operations Center, AI-driven WAF rule engine with false positive reduction, DDoS attack mitigation and protection.
Astra DDoS Protection is developed by Astra Security. Indusface AppTrana - WAF is developed by Indusface. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Astra DDoS Protection and Indusface AppTrana - WAF serve similar Cloud Web Application and API Protection use cases: both are Cloud Web Application and API Protection tools, both cover Bot Protection, DDOS, WAF. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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