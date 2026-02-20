Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Astra DDoS Protection is a commercial cloud web application and api protection tool by Astra Security. Indusface AppTrana AppSec Platform is a commercial cloud web application and api protection tool by Indusface. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud web application and api protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Startups and SMBs absorbing frequent Layer 7 attacks will benefit most from Astra DDoS Protection because its behavioral botnet detection actually blocks sophisticated bad bots without requiring manual rule tuning. The included WAF, malware scanner, and VAPT audit mean you're covering NIST PR.IR and DE.CM without buying separate tools. Skip this if you need mature managed SOC handoff or enterprise SLA guarantees; Astra's strength is self-service automation, not white-glove incident response.
Indusface AppTrana AppSec Platform
SMBs and mid-market teams without dedicated AppSec staff should pick Indusface AppTrana AppSec Platform for its managed SOC and autonomous remediation engine, which handles both discovery and patching without requiring expert tuning. The platform covers seven NIST CSF 2.0 areas across identification through incident analysis, with particular strength in continuous monitoring and asset management for organizations managing sprawling API and web application inventories. Skip this if you need deep SIEM integration or require on-premises deployment; AppTrana is cloud-native and optimized for outsourced security operations, not for teams building internal detection workflows.
Website security suite with DDoS, WAF, malware scanning & bot protection.
AI-powered WAAP platform with ASM, vuln scanning, WAF, API protection & DDoS
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Common questions about comparing Astra DDoS Protection vs Indusface AppTrana AppSec Platform for your cloud web application and api protection needs.
Astra DDoS Protection: Website security suite with DDoS, WAF, malware scanning & bot protection. built by Astra Security. Core capabilities include Layer 7 DDoS protection with botnet and bad bot behavioral detection, Web application firewall (WAF) with real-time threat blocking, IP and country-level blocking with custom rules..
Indusface AppTrana AppSec Platform: AI-powered WAAP platform with ASM, vuln scanning, WAF, API protection & DDoS. built by Indusface. Core capabilities include Attack Surface Management for continuous asset discovery, Automated vulnerability scanning and expert-led penetration testing, Autonomous vulnerability remediation (SwyftComply)..
Both serve the Cloud Web Application and API Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Astra DDoS Protection differentiates with Layer 7 DDoS protection with botnet and bad bot behavioral detection, Web application firewall (WAF) with real-time threat blocking, IP and country-level blocking with custom rules. Indusface AppTrana AppSec Platform differentiates with Attack Surface Management for continuous asset discovery, Automated vulnerability scanning and expert-led penetration testing, Autonomous vulnerability remediation (SwyftComply).
Astra DDoS Protection is developed by Astra Security. Indusface AppTrana AppSec Platform is developed by Indusface. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Astra DDoS Protection and Indusface AppTrana AppSec Platform serve similar Cloud Web Application and API Protection use cases: both are Cloud Web Application and API Protection tools, both cover Bot Protection, WAF. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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