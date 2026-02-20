Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Astra DDoS Protection is a commercial cloud web application and api protection tool by Astra Security. Haltdos Web Application Firewall Community Edition is a free cloud web application and api protection tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud web application and api protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Startups and SMBs absorbing frequent Layer 7 attacks will benefit most from Astra DDoS Protection because its behavioral botnet detection actually blocks sophisticated bad bots without requiring manual rule tuning. The included WAF, malware scanner, and VAPT audit mean you're covering NIST PR.IR and DE.CM without buying separate tools. Skip this if you need mature managed SOC handoff or enterprise SLA guarantees; Astra's strength is self-service automation, not white-glove incident response.
Haltdos Web Application Firewall Community Edition
Startups and small teams with limited security budgets should use Haltdos Web Application Firewall Community Edition to block OWASP Top 10 attacks without the licensing cost of commercial WAFs. The free tier includes signature-based protection for SQL injection, XSS, and cross-site request forgery, covering the attacks that hit most early-stage applications. Not suitable for organizations needing advanced threat intelligence, behavioral detection, or API-specific protections; this is a baseline defense tool, not a platform for sophisticated threat hunting or compliance-heavy environments.
Website security suite with DDoS, WAF, malware scanning & bot protection.
Free WAF protecting web applications against OWASP Top 10 attacks
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Common questions about comparing Astra DDoS Protection vs Haltdos Web Application Firewall Community Edition for your cloud web application and api protection needs.
Astra DDoS Protection: Website security suite with DDoS, WAF, malware scanning & bot protection. built by Astra Security. Core capabilities include Layer 7 DDoS protection with botnet and bad bot behavioral detection, Web application firewall (WAF) with real-time threat blocking, IP and country-level blocking with custom rules..
Haltdos Web Application Firewall Community Edition: Free WAF protecting web applications against OWASP Top 10 attacks..
Both serve the Cloud Web Application and API Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Astra DDoS Protection and Haltdos Web Application Firewall Community Edition serve similar Cloud Web Application and API Protection use cases: both are Cloud Web Application and API Protection tools, both cover WAF, DDOS, Web Security. Key differences: Astra DDoS Protection is Commercial while Haltdos Web Application Firewall Community Edition is Free. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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