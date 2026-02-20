Astra DDoS Protection: Website security suite with DDoS, WAF, malware scanning & bot protection. built by Astra Security. Core capabilities include Layer 7 DDoS protection with botnet and bad bot behavioral detection, Web application firewall (WAF) with real-time threat blocking, IP and country-level blocking with custom rules..

F5 Distributed Cloud WAF: SaaS-based WAF for protecting web apps across multi-cloud, on-prem & edge. built by F5. Core capabilities include Signature-based attack detection with CVE coverage, Behavior-based threat detection and client scoring, Automatic attack signature tuning..

Both serve the Cloud Web Application and API Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.