Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Astra DDoS Protection is a commercial cloud web application and api protection tool by Astra Security. F5 Distributed Cloud WAF is a commercial cloud web application and api protection tool by F5. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud web application and api protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Startups and SMBs absorbing frequent Layer 7 attacks will benefit most from Astra DDoS Protection because its behavioral botnet detection actually blocks sophisticated bad bots without requiring manual rule tuning. The included WAF, malware scanner, and VAPT audit mean you're covering NIST PR.IR and DE.CM without buying separate tools. Skip this if you need mature managed SOC handoff or enterprise SLA guarantees; Astra's strength is self-service automation, not white-glove incident response.
Mid-market and enterprise teams protecting APIs across multi-cloud infrastructure will get the most from F5 Distributed Cloud WAF because its behavior-based threat detection and automatic signature tuning actually catch zero-day variants without requiring constant manual rule updates. The tool's Layer 7 DDoS protection and bot detection work across AWS, Azure, and GCP simultaneously, which matters when your applications aren't sitting in a single cloud. Skip this if your environment is entirely on-premises or if you need the WAF tightly integrated with your SIEM; F5 prioritizes continuous monitoring and detection over incident response automation.
Website security suite with DDoS, WAF, malware scanning & bot protection.
SaaS-based WAF for protecting web apps across multi-cloud, on-prem & edge
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Common questions about comparing Astra DDoS Protection vs F5 Distributed Cloud WAF for your cloud web application and api protection needs.
Astra DDoS Protection: Website security suite with DDoS, WAF, malware scanning & bot protection. built by Astra Security. Core capabilities include Layer 7 DDoS protection with botnet and bad bot behavioral detection, Web application firewall (WAF) with real-time threat blocking, IP and country-level blocking with custom rules..
F5 Distributed Cloud WAF: SaaS-based WAF for protecting web apps across multi-cloud, on-prem & edge. built by F5. Core capabilities include Signature-based attack detection with CVE coverage, Behavior-based threat detection and client scoring, Automatic attack signature tuning..
Both serve the Cloud Web Application and API Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Astra DDoS Protection differentiates with Layer 7 DDoS protection with botnet and bad bot behavioral detection, Web application firewall (WAF) with real-time threat blocking, IP and country-level blocking with custom rules. F5 Distributed Cloud WAF differentiates with Signature-based attack detection with CVE coverage, Behavior-based threat detection and client scoring, Automatic attack signature tuning.
Astra DDoS Protection is developed by Astra Security. F5 Distributed Cloud WAF is developed by F5. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Astra DDoS Protection and F5 Distributed Cloud WAF serve similar Cloud Web Application and API Protection use cases: both are Cloud Web Application and API Protection tools, both cover Bot Protection, WAF. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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