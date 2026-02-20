Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Astra DDoS Protection is a commercial cloud web application and api protection tool by Astra Security. Cloudflare WAF is a commercial cloud web application and api protection tool by Cloudflare, Inc.. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud web application and api protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Startups and SMBs absorbing frequent Layer 7 attacks will benefit most from Astra DDoS Protection because its behavioral botnet detection actually blocks sophisticated bad bots without requiring manual rule tuning. The included WAF, malware scanner, and VAPT audit mean you're covering NIST PR.IR and DE.CM without buying separate tools. Skip this if you need mature managed SOC handoff or enterprise SLA guarantees; Astra's strength is self-service automation, not white-glove incident response.
Startups and SMBs with limited security ops capacity should pick Cloudflare WAF for its zero-trust integration with your existing DNS and CDN layers, eliminating the need for separate appliance management. The platform handles NIST PR.PS and PR.IR through managed rulesets and DDoS mitigation without requiring full-time WAF tuning; you're inheriting Cloudflare's threat intelligence across their 280+ million daily requests. Skip this if you need granular application layer control or extensive custom rule development; the managed approach trades flexibility for speed-to-protection.
Website security suite with DDoS, WAF, malware scanning & bot protection.
A cloud-based web application firewall that protects applications from various cyber threats through rule-based filtering, machine learning detection, and integrated security features.
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Common questions about comparing Astra DDoS Protection vs Cloudflare WAF for your cloud web application and api protection needs.
Astra DDoS Protection: Website security suite with DDoS, WAF, malware scanning & bot protection. built by Astra Security. Core capabilities include Layer 7 DDoS protection with botnet and bad bot behavioral detection, Web application firewall (WAF) with real-time threat blocking, IP and country-level blocking with custom rules..
Cloudflare WAF: A cloud-based web application firewall that protects applications from various cyber threats through rule-based filtering, machine learning detection, and integrated security features. built by Cloudflare, Inc...
Both serve the Cloud Web Application and API Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Astra DDoS Protection is developed by Astra Security. Cloudflare WAF is developed by Cloudflare, Inc.. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Astra DDoS Protection and Cloudflare WAF serve similar Cloud Web Application and API Protection use cases: both are Cloud Web Application and API Protection tools, both cover DDOS, Web Security, WAF. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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