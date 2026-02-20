Astra DDoS Protection: Website security suite with DDoS, WAF, malware scanning & bot protection. built by Astra Security. Core capabilities include Layer 7 DDoS protection with botnet and bad bot behavioral detection, Web application firewall (WAF) with real-time threat blocking, IP and country-level blocking with custom rules..

Cloudflare WAF: A cloud-based web application firewall that protects applications from various cyber threats through rule-based filtering, machine learning detection, and integrated security features. built by Cloudflare, Inc...

Both serve the Cloud Web Application and API Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.