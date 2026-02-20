Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Astra DDoS Protection is a commercial cloud web application and api protection tool by Astra Security. Cisco Web Application and API Protection (WAAP) is a commercial cloud web application and api protection tool by Cisco. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud web application and api protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Startups and SMBs absorbing frequent Layer 7 attacks will benefit most from Astra DDoS Protection because its behavioral botnet detection actually blocks sophisticated bad bots without requiring manual rule tuning. The included WAF, malware scanner, and VAPT audit mean you're covering NIST PR.IR and DE.CM without buying separate tools. Skip this if you need mature managed SOC handoff or enterprise SLA guarantees; Astra's strength is self-service automation, not white-glove incident response.
Cisco Web Application and API Protection (WAAP)
Mid-market and enterprise teams defending modern application architectures will see the fastest ROI from Cisco Web Application and API Protection because its bot management engine catches credential-stuffing and scraping attacks that signature-based WAFs routinely miss. The machine learning detection covers Cisco's actual NIST PR.PS and PR.IR implementations across web, mobile, and API surfaces simultaneously, eliminating the need to stitch together separate tools. Skip this if your primary concern is post-breach forensics or compliance log retention; Cisco prioritizes prevention and real-time threat response over extended visibility into what happened after an attack succeeded.
Website security suite with DDoS, WAF, malware scanning & bot protection.
Web app, mobile app, and API protection with bot and DDoS mitigation
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Common questions about comparing Astra DDoS Protection vs Cisco Web Application and API Protection (WAAP) for your cloud web application and api protection needs.
Astra DDoS Protection: Website security suite with DDoS, WAF, malware scanning & bot protection. built by Astra Security. Core capabilities include Layer 7 DDoS protection with botnet and bad bot behavioral detection, Web application firewall (WAF) with real-time threat blocking, IP and country-level blocking with custom rules..
Cisco Web Application and API Protection (WAAP): Web app, mobile app, and API protection with bot and DDoS mitigation. built by Cisco. Core capabilities include Web application protection, Mobile application protection, API protection..
Both serve the Cloud Web Application and API Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Astra DDoS Protection differentiates with Layer 7 DDoS protection with botnet and bad bot behavioral detection, Web application firewall (WAF) with real-time threat blocking, IP and country-level blocking with custom rules. Cisco Web Application and API Protection (WAAP) differentiates with Web application protection, Mobile application protection, API protection.
Astra DDoS Protection is developed by Astra Security. Cisco Web Application and API Protection (WAAP) is developed by Cisco. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Astra DDoS Protection and Cisco Web Application and API Protection (WAAP) serve similar Cloud Web Application and API Protection use cases: both are Cloud Web Application and API Protection tools, both cover Bot Protection, DDOS, WAF. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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