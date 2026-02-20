Astra DDoS Protection: Website security suite with DDoS, WAF, malware scanning & bot protection. built by Astra Security. Core capabilities include Layer 7 DDoS protection with botnet and bad bot behavioral detection, Web application firewall (WAF) with real-time threat blocking, IP and country-level blocking with custom rules..

Cisco Web Application and API Protection (WAAP): Web app, mobile app, and API protection with bot and DDoS mitigation. built by Cisco. Core capabilities include Web application protection, Mobile application protection, API protection..

Both serve the Cloud Web Application and API Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.