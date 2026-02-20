Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Astra DDoS Protection is a commercial cloud web application and api protection tool by Astra Security. Baffin Bay Application Security is a commercial cloud web application and api protection tool by Baffin Bay Networks. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud web application and api protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Startups and SMBs absorbing frequent Layer 7 attacks will benefit most from Astra DDoS Protection because its behavioral botnet detection actually blocks sophisticated bad bots without requiring manual rule tuning. The included WAF, malware scanner, and VAPT audit mean you're covering NIST PR.IR and DE.CM without buying separate tools. Skip this if you need mature managed SOC handoff or enterprise SLA guarantees; Astra's strength is self-service automation, not white-glove incident response.
Baffin Bay Application Security
Mid-market and enterprise security teams protecting APIs and web applications across hybrid infrastructure will benefit most from Baffin Bay Application Security's traffic-layer defense; it combines DDoS mitigation, WAF enforcement, and bot protection without forcing you into a single-cloud dependency. The platform's support for DORA, NIS2, and GDPR compliance, plus its machine learning-based anomaly detection, maps directly to NIST PR.PS and continuous monitoring requirements. Skip this if you need deep application code scanning or runtime vulnerability detection; Baffin Bay operates at the perimeter, not inside your stack.
Website security suite with DDoS, WAF, malware scanning & bot protection.
Web app and API protection with WAF, DDoS mitigation, and bot defense
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Common questions about comparing Astra DDoS Protection vs Baffin Bay Application Security for your cloud web application and api protection needs.
Astra DDoS Protection: Website security suite with DDoS, WAF, malware scanning & bot protection. built by Astra Security. Core capabilities include Layer 7 DDoS protection with botnet and bad bot behavioral detection, Web application firewall (WAF) with real-time threat blocking, IP and country-level blocking with custom rules..
Baffin Bay Application Security: Web app and API protection with WAF, DDoS mitigation, and bot defense. built by Baffin Bay Networks. Core capabilities include DDoS protection with traffic pattern monitoring, Web Application Firewall with OWASP Core Rule Set, IP reputation filtering..
Both serve the Cloud Web Application and API Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Astra DDoS Protection differentiates with Layer 7 DDoS protection with botnet and bad bot behavioral detection, Web application firewall (WAF) with real-time threat blocking, IP and country-level blocking with custom rules. Baffin Bay Application Security differentiates with DDoS protection with traffic pattern monitoring, Web Application Firewall with OWASP Core Rule Set, IP reputation filtering.
Astra DDoS Protection is developed by Astra Security. Baffin Bay Application Security is developed by Baffin Bay Networks. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Astra DDoS Protection and Baffin Bay Application Security serve similar Cloud Web Application and API Protection use cases: both are Cloud Web Application and API Protection tools, both cover WAF, DDOS, Web Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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