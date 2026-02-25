Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Astelia AI-Native Exposure Management Platform is a commercial exposure management tool by Astelia. Zafran Agentic Exposure Management is a commercial exposure management tool by Zafran. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best exposure management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Astelia AI-Native Exposure Management Platform
Mid-market and enterprise teams drowning in disconnected vulnerability and asset data will get immediate value from Astelia AI-Native Exposure Management Platform because it actually models network reachability instead of just listing CVEs in isolation. The platform's attack path visualization and agentic AI-driven correlation across network topology, runtime context, and compensating controls maps directly to NIST ID.RA and ID.AM, giving you the asset risk picture your current tools pretend to deliver. Skip this if your organization lacks network visibility as a baseline; garbage topology data means garbage remediation guidance, and Astelia won't fix that upstream problem.
Zafran Agentic Exposure Management
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in vulnerability backlogs should evaluate Zafran Agentic Exposure Management for its autonomous agent-driven triage and remediation orchestration, which actually reduces mean-time-to-fix by automating the human bottleneck in VM lifecycle tasks. The platform maps exposures against compensating controls and validates exploitability in live environments, meaningfully cutting false positives that plague traditional scanners. Skip this if your organization lacks API access to critical assets or prefers human analysts making every prioritization decision; the value prop depends entirely on your willingness to let AI make autonomous moves with human checkpoints.
AI-native platform for exposure mgmt via network topology & reachability analysis.
AI-driven exposure management platform automating VM lifecycle tasks
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Common questions about comparing Astelia AI-Native Exposure Management Platform vs Zafran Agentic Exposure Management for your exposure management needs.
Astelia AI-Native Exposure Management Platform: AI-native platform for exposure mgmt via network topology & reachability analysis. built by Astelia. Core capabilities include Reachability analysis, Attack path visualization, Multiple remediation and mitigation plans..
Zafran Agentic Exposure Management: AI-driven exposure management platform automating VM lifecycle tasks. built by Zafran. Core capabilities include Autonomous AI agents for vulnerability management lifecycle, AI-Native Exposure Graph mapping exposures to compensating controls, Zero-day exposure hunting with SBOM and dependency intelligence..
Both serve the Exposure Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Astelia AI-Native Exposure Management Platform differentiates with Reachability analysis, Attack path visualization, Multiple remediation and mitigation plans. Zafran Agentic Exposure Management differentiates with Autonomous AI agents for vulnerability management lifecycle, AI-Native Exposure Graph mapping exposures to compensating controls, Zero-day exposure hunting with SBOM and dependency intelligence.
Astelia AI-Native Exposure Management Platform is developed by Astelia. Zafran Agentic Exposure Management is developed by Zafran. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Astelia AI-Native Exposure Management Platform and Zafran Agentic Exposure Management serve similar Exposure Management use cases: both are Exposure Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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