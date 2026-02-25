Astelia AI-Native Exposure Management Platform is a commercial exposure management tool by Astelia. Backline is a commercial exposure management tool by Backline. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best exposure management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams drowning in disconnected vulnerability and asset data will get immediate value from Astelia AI-Native Exposure Management Platform because it actually models network reachability instead of just listing CVEs in isolation. The platform's attack path visualization and agentic AI-driven correlation across network topology, runtime context, and compensating controls maps directly to NIST ID.RA and ID.AM, giving you the asset risk picture your current tools pretend to deliver. Skip this if your organization lacks network visibility as a baseline; garbage topology data means garbage remediation guidance, and Astelia won't fix that upstream problem.
AI-native platform for exposure mgmt via network topology & reachability analysis.
AI agent platform automating vuln interpretation, prioritization, fixing & validation.
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Common questions about comparing Astelia AI-Native Exposure Management Platform vs Backline for your exposure management needs.
Astelia AI-Native Exposure Management Platform: AI-native platform for exposure mgmt via network topology & reachability analysis. built by Astelia. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Reachability analysis, Attack path visualization, Multiple remediation and mitigation plans..
Backline: AI agent platform automating vuln interpretation, prioritization, fixing & validation. built by Backline. Core capabilities include AI-based vulnerability interpretation and risk assessment across multiple scanners, Remediation prioritization based on risk and SLA requirements, Automated fix path design..
Both serve the Exposure Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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