Mid-market and enterprise teams drowning in disconnected vulnerability and asset data will get immediate value from Astelia AI-Native Exposure Management Platform because it actually models network reachability instead of just listing CVEs in isolation. The platform's attack path visualization and agentic AI-driven correlation across network topology, runtime context, and compensating controls maps directly to NIST ID.RA and ID.AM, giving you the asset risk picture your current tools pretend to deliver. Skip this if your organization lacks network visibility as a baseline; garbage topology data means garbage remediation guidance, and Astelia won't fix that upstream problem.