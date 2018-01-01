Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Assetnote Exposure Engine is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Assetnote. Cert Spotter is a free external attack surface management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Security teams managing external-facing domains should use Cert Spotter to catch unauthorized TLS issuance before attackers weaponize it; the tool monitors Certificate Transparency logs continuously and costs nothing, removing budget friction from what should be table-stakes threat detection. The 1,132 GitHub stars and sustained maintenance reflect real adoption among teams that treat cert monitoring as preventive rather than reactive. Skip this if your threat model assumes attackers won't bother with certificate abuse, or if you need policy enforcement and revocation workflows built in; Cert Spotter alerts you to the problem but leaves remediation to you.
Continuous exposure detection & verification engine for attack surface mgmt.
A Certificate Transparency log monitor that alerts users when SSL/TLS certificates are issued for their domains, helping detect unauthorized certificate issuance and potential security threats.
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Common questions about comparing Assetnote Exposure Engine vs Cert Spotter for your external attack surface management needs.
Assetnote Exposure Engine: Continuous exposure detection & verification engine for attack surface mgmt. built by Assetnote. Core capabilities include Exposure classification into Vulnerabilities, Indicators, Third-Party, and Indicators of Compromise, Verified exposures with false positive reduction, Continuous exposure monitoring..
Cert Spotter: A Certificate Transparency log monitor that alerts users when SSL/TLS certificates are issued for their domains, helping detect unauthorized certificate issuance and potential security threats..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Assetnote Exposure Engine is developed by Assetnote founded in 2018-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. Cert Spotter is open-source with 1,132 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Assetnote Exposure Engine and Cert Spotter serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Alerting. Key differences: Assetnote Exposure Engine is Commercial while Cert Spotter is Free, Cert Spotter is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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