Assetnote Exposure Engine: Continuous exposure detection & verification engine for attack surface mgmt. built by Assetnote. Core capabilities include Exposure classification into Vulnerabilities, Indicators, Third-Party, and Indicators of Compromise, Verified exposures with false positive reduction, Continuous exposure monitoring..

Cert Spotter: A Certificate Transparency log monitor that alerts users when SSL/TLS certificates are issued for their domains, helping detect unauthorized certificate issuance and potential security threats..

Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.