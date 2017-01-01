Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Assetnote Attack Surface Management Tool is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Searchlight Cyber. WitnessMe is a free external attack surface management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Assetnote Attack Surface Management Tool
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in undiscovered external assets will find Assetnote Attack Surface Management Tool's hourly scanning and automated enrichment actually catches the forgotten domains and shadow IT that quarterly pen tests miss. The platform covers NIST ID.AM and ID.RA rigorously, with zero-day research and PoC exploits included rather than sold separately. Skip this if your org needs continuous monitoring of internal infrastructure or if you expect one tool to handle both external discovery and remediation workflow; Assetnote excels at finding and classifying what's out there, not orchestrating fixes across teams.
Teams conducting external attack surface reconnaissance on a tight budget will find WitnessMe's automated screenshot capture practical for identifying forgotten web assets and exposed services without licensing costs. The free pricing and 762 GitHub stars indicate active community use for this narrow job. Skip this tool if you need continuous monitoring, risk scoring, or integration with your existing EASM platform; WitnessMe is an inventory snapshot tool, not a managed service.
ASM platform that scans external attack surfaces hourly for vulnerabilities
Web inventory tool that captures screenshots of webpages and includes additional features for enhanced usability.
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Common questions about comparing Assetnote Attack Surface Management Tool vs WitnessMe for your external attack surface management needs.
Assetnote Attack Surface Management Tool: ASM platform that scans external attack surfaces hourly for vulnerabilities. built by Searchlight Cyber. Core capabilities include Hourly automated scanning of external assets, Asset and subdomain discovery from seed domains, Automated asset enrichment with version verification..
WitnessMe: Web inventory tool that captures screenshots of webpages and includes additional features for enhanced usability..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Assetnote Attack Surface Management Tool is developed by Searchlight Cyber founded in 2017-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. WitnessMe is open-source with 762 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Assetnote Attack Surface Management Tool and WitnessMe serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools. Key differences: Assetnote Attack Surface Management Tool is Commercial while WitnessMe is Free, WitnessMe is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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