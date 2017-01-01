Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Assetnote Attack Surface Management Tool is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Searchlight Cyber. ThingsRecon Supply Chain Intelligence is a commercial external attack surface management tool by ThingsRecon. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Assetnote Attack Surface Management Tool
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in undiscovered external assets will find Assetnote Attack Surface Management Tool's hourly scanning and automated enrichment actually catches the forgotten domains and shadow IT that quarterly pen tests miss. The platform covers NIST ID.AM and ID.RA rigorously, with zero-day research and PoC exploits included rather than sold separately. Skip this if your org needs continuous monitoring of internal infrastructure or if you expect one tool to handle both external discovery and remediation workflow; Assetnote excels at finding and classifying what's out there, not orchestrating fixes across teams.
ThingsRecon Supply Chain Intelligence
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing complex vendor ecosystems will get the most from ThingsRecon Supply Chain Intelligence because it maps digital proximity to your critical assets rather than just cataloging third-party risk in isolation. The platform covers all three NIST asset management, supply chain risk, and risk assessment functions, and its continuous discovery engine actually finds shadow IT and dormant connections that spreadsheet-based vendor programs miss. Skip this if your organization has fewer than 50 vendors or treats supply chain risk as a compliance checkbox; ThingsRecon's value compounds with ecosystem complexity, not with simplicity.
ASM platform that scans external attack surfaces hourly for vulnerabilities
Supply chain intelligence platform mapping digital ecosystems & proximity risks
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Common questions about comparing Assetnote Attack Surface Management Tool vs ThingsRecon Supply Chain Intelligence for your external attack surface management needs.
Assetnote Attack Surface Management Tool: ASM platform that scans external attack surfaces hourly for vulnerabilities. built by Searchlight Cyber. Core capabilities include Hourly automated scanning of external assets, Asset and subdomain discovery from seed domains, Automated asset enrichment with version verification..
ThingsRecon Supply Chain Intelligence: Supply chain intelligence platform mapping digital ecosystems & proximity risks. built by ThingsRecon. Core capabilities include Digital Proximity measurement to critical assets, Continuous attack surface discovery, Internet-facing asset inventory and mapping..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Assetnote Attack Surface Management Tool differentiates with Hourly automated scanning of external assets, Asset and subdomain discovery from seed domains, Automated asset enrichment with version verification. ThingsRecon Supply Chain Intelligence differentiates with Digital Proximity measurement to critical assets, Continuous attack surface discovery, Internet-facing asset inventory and mapping.
Assetnote Attack Surface Management Tool is developed by Searchlight Cyber founded in 2017-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. ThingsRecon Supply Chain Intelligence is developed by ThingsRecon. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Assetnote Attack Surface Management Tool and ThingsRecon Supply Chain Intelligence serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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