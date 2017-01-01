Assetnote Attack Surface Management Tool: ASM platform that scans external attack surfaces hourly for vulnerabilities. built by Searchlight Cyber. Core capabilities include Hourly automated scanning of external assets, Asset and subdomain discovery from seed domains, Automated asset enrichment with version verification..

ThingsRecon Supply Chain Intelligence: Supply chain intelligence platform mapping digital ecosystems & proximity risks. built by ThingsRecon. Core capabilities include Digital Proximity measurement to critical assets, Continuous attack surface discovery, Internet-facing asset inventory and mapping..

Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.