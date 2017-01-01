Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Assetnote Attack Surface Management Tool is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Searchlight Cyber. Subra is a free external attack surface management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Assetnote Attack Surface Management Tool
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in undiscovered external assets will find Assetnote Attack Surface Management Tool's hourly scanning and automated enrichment actually catches the forgotten domains and shadow IT that quarterly pen tests miss. The platform covers NIST ID.AM and ID.RA rigorously, with zero-day research and PoC exploits included rather than sold separately. Skip this if your org needs continuous monitoring of internal infrastructure or if you expect one tool to handle both external discovery and remediation workflow; Assetnote excels at finding and classifying what's out there, not orchestrating fixes across teams.
Security teams running manual subdomain discovery workflows or evaluating attack surface management on a budget should start with Subra; it wraps the open-source subfinder tool in a web interface that cuts the friction of command-line enumeration without requiring infrastructure spend. The 54 GitHub stars and free pricing model mean you can validate subdomain coverage gaps in minutes, not weeks of vendor evaluation. Skip this if you need continuous monitoring, prioritization scoring, or integration with your existing vulnerability management stack; Subra is a one-time discovery tool, not a platform.
ASM platform that scans external attack surfaces hourly for vulnerabilities
A simple web-based interface for subdomain enumeration using the subfinder tool.
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Common questions about comparing Assetnote Attack Surface Management Tool vs Subra for your external attack surface management needs.
Assetnote Attack Surface Management Tool: ASM platform that scans external attack surfaces hourly for vulnerabilities. built by Searchlight Cyber. Core capabilities include Hourly automated scanning of external assets, Asset and subdomain discovery from seed domains, Automated asset enrichment with version verification..
Subra: A simple web-based interface for subdomain enumeration using the subfinder tool..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Assetnote Attack Surface Management Tool and Subra serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Subdomain Enumeration. Key differences: Assetnote Attack Surface Management Tool is Commercial while Subra is Free, Subra is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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