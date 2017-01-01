Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Assetnote Attack Surface Management Tool is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Searchlight Cyber. Subfinder is a free external attack surface management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Assetnote Attack Surface Management Tool
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in undiscovered external assets will find Assetnote Attack Surface Management Tool's hourly scanning and automated enrichment actually catches the forgotten domains and shadow IT that quarterly pen tests miss. The platform covers NIST ID.AM and ID.RA rigorously, with zero-day research and PoC exploits included rather than sold separately. Skip this if your org needs continuous monitoring of internal infrastructure or if you expect one tool to handle both external discovery and remediation workflow; Assetnote excels at finding and classifying what's out there, not orchestrating fixes across teams.
Reconnaissance teams conducting external attack surface mapping will get the most from Subfinder; its passive enumeration approach surfaces subdomains without triggering WAF alerts or leaving detectable scanning noise. With 12,248 GitHub stars and active community contributions, the tool consistently outpaces commercial alternatives on speed and accuracy across public DNS sources. Skip this if you need active probing, WHOIS integration, or post-enumeration validation; Subfinder stops at the list.
ASM platform that scans external attack surfaces hourly for vulnerabilities
Fast passive subdomain enumeration tool
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Common questions about comparing Assetnote Attack Surface Management Tool vs Subfinder for your external attack surface management needs.
Assetnote Attack Surface Management Tool: ASM platform that scans external attack surfaces hourly for vulnerabilities. built by Searchlight Cyber. Core capabilities include Hourly automated scanning of external assets, Asset and subdomain discovery from seed domains, Automated asset enrichment with version verification..
Subfinder: Fast passive subdomain enumeration tool..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Assetnote Attack Surface Management Tool is developed by Searchlight Cyber founded in 2017-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. Subfinder is open-source with 12,248 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Assetnote Attack Surface Management Tool and Subfinder serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Subdomain Enumeration. Key differences: Assetnote Attack Surface Management Tool is Commercial while Subfinder is Free, Subfinder is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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