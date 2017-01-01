Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Assetnote Attack Surface Management Tool is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Searchlight Cyber. LocateRisk is a commercial external attack surface management tool by LocateRisk. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Assetnote Attack Surface Management Tool
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in undiscovered external assets will find Assetnote Attack Surface Management Tool's hourly scanning and automated enrichment actually catches the forgotten domains and shadow IT that quarterly pen tests miss. The platform covers NIST ID.AM and ID.RA rigorously, with zero-day research and PoC exploits included rather than sold separately. Skip this if your org needs continuous monitoring of internal infrastructure or if you expect one tool to handle both external discovery and remediation workflow; Assetnote excels at finding and classifying what's out there, not orchestrating fixes across teams.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing vendor sprawl without the budget for invasive scanning will find LocateRisk's non-intrusive external risk assessment valuable; it maps third-party exposure against NIS-2 and KRITIS compliance requirements without needing network access or agent deployment. The platform's strength in asset discovery and supply chain risk (NIST GV.SC) comes at the cost of deeper internal visibility,don't expect the continuous monitoring or detection capabilities you'd get from a tool built for your own infrastructure. Skip this if you need real-time vulnerability response or incident investigation; LocateRisk is built for knowing who poses risk, not stopping active threats.
ASM platform that scans external attack surfaces hourly for vulnerabilities
Non-invasive IT risk analysis & third-party cyber risk monitoring platform.
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Common questions about comparing Assetnote Attack Surface Management Tool vs LocateRisk for your external attack surface management needs.
Assetnote Attack Surface Management Tool: ASM platform that scans external attack surfaces hourly for vulnerabilities. built by Searchlight Cyber. Core capabilities include Hourly automated scanning of external assets, Asset and subdomain discovery from seed domains, Automated asset enrichment with version verification..
LocateRisk: Non-invasive IT risk analysis & third-party cyber risk monitoring platform. built by LocateRisk. Core capabilities include KPI-based IT security posture assessment, Automated third-party and vendor risk monitoring, On-demand security rating for new business partners..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Assetnote Attack Surface Management Tool differentiates with Hourly automated scanning of external assets, Asset and subdomain discovery from seed domains, Automated asset enrichment with version verification. LocateRisk differentiates with KPI-based IT security posture assessment, Automated third-party and vendor risk monitoring, On-demand security rating for new business partners.
Assetnote Attack Surface Management Tool is developed by Searchlight Cyber founded in 2017-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. LocateRisk is developed by LocateRisk. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Assetnote Attack Surface Management Tool and LocateRisk serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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