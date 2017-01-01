Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Assetnote Attack Surface Management Tool is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Searchlight Cyber. FortifyData Attack Surface Management is a commercial external attack surface management tool by FortifyData. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Assetnote Attack Surface Management Tool
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in undiscovered external assets will find Assetnote Attack Surface Management Tool's hourly scanning and automated enrichment actually catches the forgotten domains and shadow IT that quarterly pen tests miss. The platform covers NIST ID.AM and ID.RA rigorously, with zero-day research and PoC exploits included rather than sold separately. Skip this if your org needs continuous monitoring of internal infrastructure or if you expect one tool to handle both external discovery and remediation workflow; Assetnote excels at finding and classifying what's out there, not orchestrating fixes across teams.
FortifyData Attack Surface Management
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in shadow IT and unmanaged cloud infrastructure will get the most from FortifyData Attack Surface Management because it combines automatic external discovery with internal agent-based detection, catching assets competitors' ASM platforms miss. The hourly threat intelligence feed integration and dynamic risk prioritization mean you're not just inventorying assets, you're acting on the ones that actually matter. Skip this if you need vulnerability remediation workflows integrated into the platform itself; FortifyData excels at finding and ranking, not at ticketing and tracking patches.
ASM platform that scans external attack surfaces hourly for vulnerabilities
ASM platform for discovering, monitoring, and prioritizing external/internal assets
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Assetnote Attack Surface Management Tool vs FortifyData Attack Surface Management for your external attack surface management needs.
Assetnote Attack Surface Management Tool: ASM platform that scans external attack surfaces hourly for vulnerabilities. built by Searchlight Cyber. Core capabilities include Hourly automated scanning of external assets, Asset and subdomain discovery from seed domains, Automated asset enrichment with version verification..
FortifyData Attack Surface Management: ASM platform for discovering, monitoring, and prioritizing external/internal assets. built by FortifyData. Core capabilities include Automatic discovery of public-facing and internal assets, Port and service scanning across attack surface, Vulnerability detection and assessment..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Assetnote Attack Surface Management Tool differentiates with Hourly automated scanning of external assets, Asset and subdomain discovery from seed domains, Automated asset enrichment with version verification. FortifyData Attack Surface Management differentiates with Automatic discovery of public-facing and internal assets, Port and service scanning across attack surface, Vulnerability detection and assessment.
Assetnote Attack Surface Management Tool is developed by Searchlight Cyber founded in 2017-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. FortifyData Attack Surface Management is developed by FortifyData. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Assetnote Attack Surface Management Tool and FortifyData Attack Surface Management serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox