Assetnote ASM: External attack surface management platform with continuous asset discovery. built by Assetnote. Core capabilities include Hourly automated asset discovery and scanning, Asset enrichment and contextualization, Exploit-based vulnerability verification..

SecurityScorecard External Attack Surface Management: Monitors external attack surface to identify assets and vulnerabilities. built by SecurityScorecard. Core capabilities include Single-pane-of-glass dashboard for external attack surface visibility, Automated Shadow IT discovery and alerts, Auto-assign and auto-tag assets for triage..

Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.