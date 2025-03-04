Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Assetnote ASM is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Assetnote. SecurityScorecard External Attack Surface Management is a commercial external attack surface management tool by SecurityScorecard. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing sprawling external infrastructure will get the most from Assetnote ASM because its hourly asset discovery actually catches exposures before your business units spin up new services, not weeks after. The platform covers ID.AM and DE.CM across NIST CSF 2.0, meaning you're building a real asset inventory while monitoring it continuously, and the exploit-based verification eliminates the noise that buries actionable findings in traditional scanners. Skip this if your organization lacks the headcount to operationalize a workflow-driven program; Assetnote's strength is enabling lean teams to prioritize, not giving you a dashboard to ignore.
External attack surface management platform with continuous asset discovery
Monitors external attack surface to identify assets and vulnerabilities
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Common questions about comparing Assetnote ASM vs SecurityScorecard External Attack Surface Management for your external attack surface management needs.
Assetnote ASM: External attack surface management platform with continuous asset discovery. built by Assetnote. Core capabilities include Hourly automated asset discovery and scanning, Asset enrichment and contextualization, Exploit-based vulnerability verification..
SecurityScorecard External Attack Surface Management: Monitors external attack surface to identify assets and vulnerabilities. built by SecurityScorecard. Core capabilities include Single-pane-of-glass dashboard for external attack surface visibility, Automated Shadow IT discovery and alerts, Auto-assign and auto-tag assets for triage..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Assetnote ASM differentiates with Hourly automated asset discovery and scanning, Asset enrichment and contextualization, Exploit-based vulnerability verification. SecurityScorecard External Attack Surface Management differentiates with Single-pane-of-glass dashboard for external attack surface visibility, Automated Shadow IT discovery and alerts, Auto-assign and auto-tag assets for triage.
Assetnote ASM is developed by Assetnote. SecurityScorecard External Attack Surface Management is developed by SecurityScorecard. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Assetnote ASM and SecurityScorecard External Attack Surface Management serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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