Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Assetnote ASM is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Assetnote. crt.guru is a commercial external attack surface management tool by crt.guru. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing sprawling external infrastructure will get the most from Assetnote ASM because its hourly asset discovery actually catches exposures before your business units spin up new services, not weeks after. The platform covers ID.AM and DE.CM across NIST CSF 2.0, meaning you're building a real asset inventory while monitoring it continuously, and the exploit-based verification eliminates the noise that buries actionable findings in traditional scanners. Skip this if your organization lacks the headcount to operationalize a workflow-driven program; Assetnote's strength is enabling lean teams to prioritize, not giving you a dashboard to ignore.
Security teams managing external-facing services across multiple regions need crt.guru for its multi-protocol scanning and Certificate Transparency monitoring, which catches unauthorized cert issuance before your domain gets impersonated. The tool covers ID.AM and DE.CM effectively by mapping your cert portfolio across Frankfurt, New York, and Amsterdam simultaneously, then alerting at granular intervals (30, 14, 7, 1 day) so you're not racing against expiry deadlines. Skip this if your organization has zero external TLS endpoints or relies on a managed WAF vendor that already owns cert lifecycle; crt.guru solves a specific problem rather than replacing internal PKI tooling.
External attack surface management platform with continuous asset discovery
External TLS cert monitoring with expiry alerts, vuln scanning & compliance reports.
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Common questions about comparing Assetnote ASM vs crt.guru for your external attack surface management needs.
Assetnote ASM: External attack surface management platform with continuous asset discovery. built by Assetnote. Core capabilities include Hourly automated asset discovery and scanning, Asset enrichment and contextualization, Exploit-based vulnerability verification..
crt.guru: External TLS cert monitoring with expiry alerts, vuln scanning & compliance reports. built by crt.guru. Core capabilities include Multi-region external TLS scanning (Frankfurt, New York, Amsterdam), Certificate expiry alerts at 30, 14, 7, and 1 day intervals, Vulnerability scanning (Heartbleed, ROBOT, CCS Injection, weak ciphers)..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Assetnote ASM differentiates with Hourly automated asset discovery and scanning, Asset enrichment and contextualization, Exploit-based vulnerability verification. crt.guru differentiates with Multi-region external TLS scanning (Frankfurt, New York, Amsterdam), Certificate expiry alerts at 30, 14, 7, and 1 day intervals, Vulnerability scanning (Heartbleed, ROBOT, CCS Injection, weak ciphers).
Assetnote ASM is developed by Assetnote founded in 2018-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. crt.guru is developed by crt.guru. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Assetnote ASM and crt.guru serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Security Scanning. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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