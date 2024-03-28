Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
assetfinder is a free external attack surface management tool. CloudScraper is a free external attack surface management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Reconnaissance teams and pentesters who need fast domain enumeration during scoping phases should use assetfinder; it discovers subdomains through multiple passive sources without needing API keys or authentication, which beats tools that require paid integrations just to start mapping. The 3,393 GitHub stars and active maintenance reflect real adoption in the offensive security community where speed and simplicity matter more than UI polish. Skip this if your team expects a graphical interface or wants asset discovery bundled with vulnerability scanning and reporting; assetfinder is deliberately command-line only, built for operators who already know what they're hunting.
Security teams hunting exposed cloud storage misconfigurations will move fastest with CloudScraper because it's free and requires no credentials to enumerate S3, Azure blob, and DigitalOcean resources across your attack surface. The 529 GitHub stars reflect active community use, and the zero-friction deployment means you can scan for leaky buckets in minutes rather than weeks of procurement. Skip this if you need ongoing monitoring or remediation workflows; CloudScraper is a reconnaissance tool, not a compliance engine.
A command-line tool for discovering domains and subdomains related to a target domain during reconnaissance activities.
CloudScraper is an enumeration tool that discovers cloud storage resources including S3 buckets, Azure blobs, and DigitalOcean Spaces across target environments.
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Common questions about comparing assetfinder vs CloudScraper for your external attack surface management needs.
assetfinder: A command-line tool for discovering domains and subdomains related to a target domain during reconnaissance activities..
CloudScraper: CloudScraper is an enumeration tool that discovers cloud storage resources including S3 buckets, Azure blobs, and DigitalOcean Spaces across target environments..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
assetfinder is open-source with 3,393 GitHub stars. CloudScraper is open-source with 529 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
assetfinder and CloudScraper serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Enumeration, Reconnaissance. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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