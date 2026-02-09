Asset Management: Asset mgmt platform for MSPs/MSSPs with discovery & vulnerability prioritization. built by KeyCaliber. Core capabilities include Continuous asset discovery for on-premise and cloud environments, Cyber asset inventory management, Business application inventory with asset grouping..

CyCognito Contextualization: Attack surface asset classification and contextualization platform. built by CyCognito. Core capabilities include Automatic asset classification by business context and ownership, Asset Attractiveness metric assessment, Asset Discoverability metric assessment..

Both serve the Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.