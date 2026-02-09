Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Asset Management is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by KeyCaliber. CyCognito Contextualization is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by CyCognito. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cyber asset attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
MSPs and MSSPs managing sprawling hybrid estates should choose KeyCaliber Asset Management primarily for its automated criticality scoring, which actually separates exploitable assets from noise rather than dumping everything into a triage queue. The platform covers both NIST ID.AM and ID.RA functions, meaning you get asset inventory and risk context in the same workflow, not bolted together. Skip this if you need deep integration with existing ITSM tools or expect out-of-the-box reporting for compliance frameworks; KeyCaliber is built for discovery and prioritization first, compliance second.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in asset inventory noise will find value in CyCognito Contextualization's ability to automatically rank assets by business context and attacker appeal rather than by raw vulnerability count. The platform maps organizational structure alongside asset interconnections to surface attack paths most likely to matter, which directly addresses the NIST ID.AM and ID.RA gaps most teams struggle with. Skip this if your team lacks the maturity to act on prioritized findings quickly; contextualization only works when you can operationalize what it surfaces.
Asset mgmt platform for MSPs/MSSPs with discovery & vulnerability prioritization
Attack surface asset classification and contextualization platform
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Common questions about comparing Asset Management vs CyCognito Contextualization for your cyber asset attack surface management needs.
Asset Management: Asset mgmt platform for MSPs/MSSPs with discovery & vulnerability prioritization. built by KeyCaliber. Core capabilities include Continuous asset discovery for on-premise and cloud environments, Cyber asset inventory management, Business application inventory with asset grouping..
CyCognito Contextualization: Attack surface asset classification and contextualization platform. built by CyCognito. Core capabilities include Automatic asset classification by business context and ownership, Asset Attractiveness metric assessment, Asset Discoverability metric assessment..
Both serve the Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Asset Management differentiates with Continuous asset discovery for on-premise and cloud environments, Cyber asset inventory management, Business application inventory with asset grouping. CyCognito Contextualization differentiates with Automatic asset classification by business context and ownership, Asset Attractiveness metric assessment, Asset Discoverability metric assessment.
Asset Management is developed by KeyCaliber. CyCognito Contextualization is developed by CyCognito. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Asset Management and CyCognito Contextualization serve similar Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management use cases: both are Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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