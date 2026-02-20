Assac Networks ShieldIT Desktop IP Phone is a commercial vpn tool by Assac Networks. CYSEC ARCA SATCOM VPN is a commercial vpn tool by CYSEC. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best vpn fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams handling classified or sensitive communications will value ShieldIT Desktop IP Phone for one reason: true end-to-end encryption at the hardware level, not just the application layer. The solution enforces two-way authentication and creates isolated secure communication groups, mapping directly to PR.AA and PR.PS controls. Skip this if your organization needs PSTN interoperability as a primary feature; the secure bridge approach adds latency and complexity that makes landline integration feel bolted-on rather than native.
Enterprise and mid-market operators managing distributed satellite networks will find CYSEC ARCA SATCOM VPN essential for the one problem most VPNs can't solve: maintaining encrypted performance across high-latency, packet-loss satellite links. Traffic acceleration delivers roughly 2x standard VPN throughput on these connections, and native support for both GEO and LEO orbits means you're not choosing between Starlink and Inmarsat. The caveat is real: this tool is purpose-built for satellite infrastructure and adds minimal value if your connectivity sits on terrestrial fiber or wireless; you'll overpay for capabilities you won't use.
Encrypted desktop IP phone solution using Yealink hardware with ShieldIT.
VPN with encryption and acceleration for satellite internet networks.
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Common questions about comparing Assac Networks ShieldIT Desktop IP Phone vs CYSEC ARCA SATCOM VPN for your vpn needs.
Assac Networks ShieldIT Desktop IP Phone: Encrypted desktop IP phone solution using Yealink hardware with ShieldIT. built by Assac Networks. headquartered in Israel. Core capabilities include True end-to-end encrypted voice calls with protection at access and switch levels, Two-way user authentication for verified communication between parties, Unique device extension number (Assac number) for secure network identification..
CYSEC ARCA SATCOM VPN: VPN with encryption and acceleration for satellite internet networks. built by CYSEC. headquartered in Switzerland. Core capabilities include VPN encryption for satellite internet networks, Traffic acceleration for satellite links (approx. 2x standard VPN speed), Robustness against packet loss on high-latency links..
Both serve the VPN market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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