ASPIA Third-Party Risk Management Solution: Third-party vendor risk assessment and continuous monitoring platform. built by ASPIA Infotech Pvt. Ltd.. headquartered in India. Core capabilities include Third-party vendor security assessments, Real-time continuous monitoring of vendor risk profiles, Automated due diligence for vendor onboarding..

Atlas Systems ComplyScore®: AI-driven TPRM platform automating vendor onboarding, risk assessment, and compliance. built by Atlas Systems. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Auto-enriched vendor profiles populated from registries, certifications, and domain intelligence, AI-pre-filled questionnaires starting 60% complete with real-time vendor guidance, AI document intelligence scanning SOC 2 reports, policies, and certificates for control gaps..

Both serve the Third-Party Risk Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.