ASPIA Infotech Security Workflow: Enterprise security workflow automation platform for vulnerability management. built by ASPIA Infotech Pvt. Ltd.. Core capabilities include Unified platform for enterprise security workflow automation, Consolidated and contextualized assets and vulnerability data, Granular insights for security state visibility..

Agentic Security Automation Platform: AI-powered security automation platform combining agents with workflows. built by Blink. Core capabilities include AI agent-based automation, Deterministic workflow execution, Over 30,000 built-in integrations..

Both serve the Security Orchestration Automation and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.